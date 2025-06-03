Royal Caribbean Moving Venues to Expand Casino

shore excursions
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean is in the process of expanding the casino on Wonder of the Seas, one of their Oasis class cruise ships.

The expansion work started on June 1, 2025 and the casino will be expanded into the existing Crown Lounge on Deck 4.

In addition, Social100 will be closed until June 29, 2025.  The Crown Lounge will be closed between June 22-28, 2025 and then reopen on Deck 16 on June 29, 2025.

The non-smoking casino on Wonder of the Seas, The Golden Room, will be closed from June 22 until July 13, 2025. This is part of the expanded non-smoking casino space on Deck 4 of the cruise ship.

During the construction process, all conference centers will be unavailable for guests to use.

Royal Caribbean is giving extra cappuccino credits loaded on to Diamond and Diamond Plus guest’s SeaPass cards. They are redeemable at Cafe Promenade.

Cocktail hour drinks can be redeemed at any bar or lounge during the construction process.

Wonder of the Seas is Royal Caribbean’s fifth Oasis class ship. The vessel debuted as the world’s largest cruise ship in the spring of 2022 and is currently the third largest in the world.

The cruise ship currently homeports at Port Canaveral and sails week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio.
