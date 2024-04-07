Cruise Line Removes Single Supplement on Four Itineraries and 500 Cabins

A cruise line has removed the single supplement on 500 cabins on river cruises in Europe.

Riviera River Cruises has eliminated the single supplement for cruises on four different itineraries that will depart in August and October 2024. More than 500 cabins are available for this special promotion.

The cruises with single supplement-free cabins include the following.

The first is the cruise line’s Rhine, Strasbourg & Heidelberg River Cruise. It is eight days in length with eight visits and tours, starting at $2,449.

The second is their Rhine & Moselle River Cruise. It is eight days with seven visits and tours, starting at $2,599.

The third is the Rhine Cruise to Switzerland. It is eight days with seven visits and tours, starting at $2,399.

The fourth and final itinerary in this deal is the Burgundy, the River Rhône & Provence River Cruise. It is eight days with seven visits and tours, starting at $1,999.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

“Traditionally, we’ve offered a small number of cabins single supplement-free on each of our European river cruise departures, in addition to our dedicated solo traveler cruises,” said Marilyn Conroy, Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing North America for Riviera River Cruises. “This August and October, we’re going further by offering more than 500 cabins supplement-free on a handful of Rhine and Rhône River itineraries. We know that demand for solo travel is increasing, and removing supplements on these departures will ensure even more travelers can experience the beauty of these waterways.”

Cruisers who sail solo normally have to pay double (or close to it) since all cruise fares are based on double occupancy.

With the elimination of the single supplement, solo cruisers can pay the same price per person as a couple who booked a similar cabin.

Riviera River Cruises offers a variety of cruises on rivers and waterways across Europe, including dedicated departures for solo travelers with no single supplement and themed and holiday season itineraries.