Cruise Line Using Recycled Used Cooking Oil to Fuel Ship

Celestyal became the first cruise line to use marine biofuel to fuel one of their ships in Greece.

The fuel used in Celestyal Discovery while in Greece is blend of conventional marine fuel and a second-generation biofuel derived from recycled used cooking oils.

This fuel reduces CO₂ emissions by 21% and is fully compliant with the new ISO 8217:2024 standards.

The milestone delivery, conducted at the Port of Lavrion, was carried out by Coral Marine Products SA, part of Motor Oil Group, in partnership with Celestyal.

The cruise ship is currently sailing three- and four-night cruises from Athens to the Greek Isles. Prices start at $389 per person and the cruises visit Mykonos, Kusadasi, Patmos, Rhodes and Santorini.

Captain George Koumpenas, COO at Celestyal, gave the following statement:

“This initiative marks a meaningful shift toward sustainable cruising. We are proud that Celestyal Discovery is taking the lead in reducing the environmental footprint of the cruise sector in Greece.”

Chris Theophilides, CEO at Celestyal, added:

“From refreshing our fleet to expanding our itineraries, sustainability is central to our long-term vision. This pioneering use of biofuel is a proud moment for us and demonstrates what’s possible when local expertise and global ambition come together. We’re committed to exploring further solutions that support our planet and enhance the cruising experience for future generations.”