Cruise Line Announces Their Longest Cruise Yet

Luxury cruise line Explora Journeys has announced their Inaugural World Journey in what will be the longest cruise they have ever offered.

On January 6, 2029, Explora I will head out on a 128 day cruise that will visit four continents, 29 countries and 63 ports.

The cruise will start off in Dubai before heading to India, the Maldives, Bali, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, French Polynesia and Easter Island.

The cruise ship will complete the crossing of the Pacific Ocean with a journey through the Panama Canal.

On its way to the Mediterranean, the cruise will visit Chile, Peru, Bermuda, and the Azores. The cruise will conclude in Barcelona more than four months after it began.

Reservations for this incredible new cruise will open for bookings in early 2026.

Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys, gave the following statement:

“Endless Worlds represents a milestone in the evolution of Explora Journeys. Our Inaugural World Journey embodies our deepest values – boundless exploration, cultural curiosity and a meaningful connection to the ocean.

“It enables our guests to experience the world as an uninterrupted story, told gradually and gracefully, with the time and space to absorb its beauty in full.”