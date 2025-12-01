shore excursions
Cruise NewsCruise Line Announces Their Longest Cruise Yet

Cruise Line Announces Their Longest Cruise Yet

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

Luxury cruise line Explora Journeys has announced their Inaugural World Journey in what will be the longest cruise they have ever offered.

explora journeys ship

On January 6, 2029, Explora I will head out on a 128 day cruise that will visit four continents, 29 countries and 63 ports.

The cruise will start off in Dubai before heading to India, the Maldives, Bali, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, French Polynesia and Easter Island.

The cruise ship will complete the crossing of the Pacific Ocean with a journey through the Panama Canal.

explora

On its way to the Mediterranean, the cruise will visit Chile, Peru, Bermuda, and the Azores. The cruise will conclude in Barcelona more than four months after it began.

Reservations for this incredible new cruise will open for bookings in early 2026.

world cruise

Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys, gave the following statement:

“Endless Worlds represents a milestone in the evolution of Explora Journeys. Our Inaugural World Journey embodies our deepest values – boundless exploration, cultural curiosity and a meaningful connection to the ocean.

“It enables our guests to experience the world as an uninterrupted story, told gradually and gracefully, with the time and space to absorb its beauty in full.”

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCruise Line Announces Their Longest Cruise Yet
Previous article
Why You Keep Seeing ‘Ron Swanson’ on Carnival Commercials (and It’s Really Him)
Next article
Parent Ignores the Adult-Only Part of Cruise Ship Spa Rules, Blames Staff for Getting the Boot

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved