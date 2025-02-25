Cruise Line Adding New Embarkation Port in the Caribbean

One of Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines is adding a new embarkation port in the Caribbean for cruises in late 2025 through early 2026.

Costa Cruises has announced that guests will be able to embark on Costa Fascinosa in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic starting in December 2025. This new embarkation option is for the ship’s Caribbean itineraries in 2025-2026.

The cruise ship will sail eight-night cruises in the Caribbean from Santo Domingo with port stops in Barbados, Tortola, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, Guadeloupe and Martinique.

Most of the cruises will also visit the cruise line’s private, Catalina Island.

This is the fourth embarkation port in the Caribbean for the ship. Guests can also board the ship in the following ports:

La Romana

Guadeloupe

Martinique

Costa Fascinosa will offer cruises in the Caribbean through March 2026.

Dario Rustico, general manager of North and South America for Costa Cruises, gave the following statement:

“We are excited to introduce the beautiful port of Santo Domingo as an embarkation option in the Caribbean with Costa Fascinosa, which will deliver a new, memorable experience for our guests.

“Thanks to this new opportunity to join a cruise from the port of their choice adds flexibility for Costa guests who will have more Caribbean options than ever.”

Costa Cruises will have two ships offering cruises in the Caribbean for the winter 2025-2026 season. Costa Pacifica will join Costa Fascinosa in the region offering eight- to 16-day itineraries.

The cruises will visit a combination of ports in the Dominican Republic, British Virgin Islands, Barbados, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The itineraries are enriched with new “Sea Destinations”, a point of view to experience special moments on board that reveal most about the destinations visited during the cruise.

When the ship is in port, “Land Destinations” offer guests authentic experiences so they can make the most out of their time in port.