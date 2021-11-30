Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Cruises Changing Vaccine Requirement for Kids

Celebrity Cruises Changing Vaccine Requirement for Kids

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsCelebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises has made a change to their vaccine requirement for children who will be sailing on one of their cruise ships.

Starting on February 1, 2022, Celebrity Cruises is asking that all guests who are five years and older be fully vaccinated in order to sail with the cruise line.

Children aged two to four will just be required to bring a negative PCR or Antigen Covid-19 test that was taken no more than three days before the start of the cruise.  Children under two will not need any tests to board the ship.

Celebrity Cruises said the reason for the change was to offer the safest cruise vacation option in the industry.  The cruise line has enlisted a panel of experts to advise them on adjusting health measures and protocols as needed.

Celebrity said that this change in vaccine requirements for children aged five through 11 will continue to make them the industry leader in healthy cruising.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Previous articleAnother Princess Cruise Ship Resumes Sailings to the Caribbean

