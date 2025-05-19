Carnival Guest Using Scooter Demands ‘Able-Bodied’ Passengers Take the Stairs

Mobility scooters on cruise ships are becoming more and more common. Combine that fact with busy elevators—especially on embarkation day—and it’s a recipe bound to upset more than a few passengers.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador addressed this topic this morning, as a former guest made a demand for “able-bodied” passengers to take the stairs and leave the elevators for those you rely on them.

In a video on Facebook, Carnival’s John Heald stated that one of their ships would have 100 mobility scooters on board this week, adding that this was a fairly common number the cruise line was seeing.

Last year, Cruise Fever reported on this issue as some passengers requested a separate elevator for mobility scooters.

The Cruise Passengers Frustration

In today’s social media post, Heald shared a message he received that was “to the point”. It was from a guest who uses a mobility scooter and is clearly frustrated by what they see as a lack of consideration from other passengers.

The sender didn’t pull any punches, claiming “total disrespect” from able-bodied guests. The message read, in part:

“When is Carnival Cruise Line going to pledge to make people walk the stairs if they are not physically challenged as myself. I live in a single level home and have to use a mobility scooter. I find it so frustrating when I see able-bodied Carnival passengers showing total disrespect for those of us who depend on elevators. They push in front of us and do not allow us to access the elevators most of the time.”

Going further, the woman suggested a pretty direct solution: “You should have one elevator in every section, 24 hours a day, only for mobility scooters, disabled and physically challenged passengers.”

And the message wrapped up with a rather harsh personal wish aimed squarely at Heald: “John, you can scold me for saying this, but I really do not care. It is my wish that one day you have serious bad health and find yourself using a mobility scooter.”

Heald Responds

On the idea of dedicated elevators, Heald explained the practical problems. While he seemed to understand the intent, he pointed out that making it happen would require a large number of crew members essentially acting as full-time “elevator operator[s]” – a setup that’s currently “just not possible.”

Heald recognized that this issue isn’t new but has grown more as of late. “If you’d ask this question 10 years ago [it] would have been a surprise because there were very few mobility scooters,” he commented.

He shared a recent observation from one ship where a quick check revealed “at least 100” mobility scooters onboard, adding, “that’s normal now.”

Patience and Next Steps

Heald made it clear he gets the difficulties faced by those using mobility scooters. “I do understand the challenges, I really do,” he stated. “There’s just more than ever these days and it is definitely a challenge. We want to do better, we want to do more.”

He expressed his belief that “the vast amount of guests who sail, if they see somebody in a mobility scooter or definitely in a wheelchair, they are always going to give preference to them,” but admitted that “there are times when the elevators get ridiculously busy.”

His takeaway? “a massive dollop of patience is required” from everyone.

Adding a touch of his signature humor, Heald joked about the woman’s wish for his health. If that day comes, he joked, he’d turn it into his own version of “Meals on Wheels,” getting the crew to load him up with food to hand out around the ship.

Heald wrapped up by saying Carnival would “look at it and see what we can do better from both sides.”

Bottom Line

A little elevator etiquette on any cruise ship can go a long way to ensure everyone on board has a great vacation at sea. I recommend taking the stairs as often as possible if only going up or down a deck or two, but it’s hard to avoid the elevator altogether for even the most able-bodied passengers.

I’ve had my foot run over a few times by scooters in a cramped elevator, so now I just defer to taking the next elevator if possible. As with most things on a cruise ship, not letting the little things bother you is key to having a relaxing getaway.