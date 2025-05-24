Carnival Cruise Line Warns Guests of Significant Sea Ice

Carnival Cruise Line sent a warning letter to guests who are on this weekend’s departure on Carnival Pride that is scheduled to sail all the way up to Greenland.

Tomorrow’s cruise on Carnival Pride is a 14-day roundtrip cruise from Baltimore that will visit both Greenland and Canada.

However, there is significant sea ice on the intended route that may impact this unique itinerary.

The letter sent out by Carnival Cruise Line warned them about the possibility of changes and to reassure guests that they will do everything possible to keep them safe and to ensure their comfort.

Experienced pilots from Greenland will be on the ship helping Captain Giacalone as they navigate through possible sea ice as the head to Greenland.

What is sea ice?

Sea ice is ice formed at sea and not on land like icebergs. It is simply frozen ocean water. The frozen water floats on the surface of the ocean and forms in the winter and melts in the summer and it normally peaks in March.

You can see a current map of sea ice around Greenland here.

Letter to guests

The entire letter that was sent to guests can be read below.

“Dear Carnival Pride Guests,

Captain Vito Giacalone and the entire Carnival Pride team are looking forward to welcoming you aboard for a voyage that will take you to the majestic landscapes of Greenland and Canada.

“Ahead of embarkation Sunday, May 25, we are sharing the steps that are being taken to ensure your comfort and safety throughout the voyage. At present, in areas along our intended route, there is a significant presence of sea ice which could impact the itinerary.

“With support and guidance from our Fleet Operations center, Captain Giacalone has been closely monitoring real time sea conditions and weather forecasts for the region.

“He has much practice sailing the waters in the area, but he will also have experienced local pilots from Greenland on board.

Should any changes be necessary, Captain Giacalone will communicate them promptly. We appreciate your understanding and flexibility as we navigate this remarkable part of the world.”

The cruise will start off with five sea days before visits to Nanortalik and Qaqortoq, Greenland. The ship will then visit three ports in Canada (St. Anthony, Corner Brook, and Sydney) and have an additional three sea days.

Carnival Pride is scheduled to arrive back in Baltimore on June 5, 2025.