Carnival Announces Significant Reduction in Food Waste on Their Cruise Ships

The world’s largest cruise company, Carnival Corporation, announced a significant reduction in food waste compared to five years ago.

Carnival currently operates eight cruise lines and over 90 ships. In 2024, they saw a 44% reduction in food waste compared to 2019, beating their goal of a 40% reduction a year early.

The cruise giant has a target reduction goal of 50% by 2030.

How has Carnival Corporation been able to reduce food waste? They launched a “Less Left Over” food management strategy to ensure food and ingredients don’t go to waste. This has also helped them save $250 million in food costs over the past five years.

They use real-time analytics, dynamic menus, and prep-to-plate operational precisions to reduce good waste.

Carnival Corporation leverages AI-powered systems and real-time data tracking to align food prep with live guest and crew meal service flows and dining patterns.

The crew are also trained to help reduce food waste and loss across every aspect of the operation.

When there is left-over food, Carnival uses their 630 biodigesters to treat and manage it. These “metallic stomachs” use natural bacteria to organically break down and liquify uneaten food to a tiny fraction of its original volume.

Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation, gave the following statement:

“Our Less Left Over strategy is powered by dozens of large and small programs and technologies across our cruise lines to cut food waste by 50% by 2030.

“But more than that, it’s also a global rallying cry that is turning everyday actions into lasting impact by nurturing a shared mindset among our 160,000 talented team members – a mindset that values creativity in delivering amazing meals for our guests and crew while getting the most out of our resources. It’s great for the planet and our bottom line.”