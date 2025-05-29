Biggest Cruise Ship Ever Arriving Sooner Than Expected

Royal Caribbean has announced that their next new cruise ship, Star of the Seas, will arrive sooner than expected.

Star of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship in the world when it debuts in August. Since the ship is arriving early, the cruise line added a new earlier showcase cruise.

The new Star Showcase Cruise to Perfect Day will depart from Port Canaveral on August 16, 2025. This newly added four-day cruise will visit CocoCay and have two sea days.

This will now be the first sailing for this second Icon class ship. Before this, the ship was scheduled to debut on August 20, 2025, also a four-night sailing to The Bahamas.

After the four-day Showcase Cruises, Star of the Seas will sail seven-night cruises from Port Canaveral, Florida to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

All cruises will visit Royal Caribbean’s highly rated private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Star of the Seas is currently under construction at Meyer Turk shipyard in Turku, Finland. The ship recently hit the open ocean for the first time for sea trials.

The sea trials were a massive success and the finishing touches are being put on the cruise ship before its debut in a couple months.

Star of the Seas will be divided up into eight neighborhoods.

Star of the Seas Fast Facts

Royal Caribbean has two more Icon class ships after Star of the Seas makes its debut. The cruise line is bringing back the name Legend of the Seas for their 3rd Icon ship and the 4th is currently unnamed.

These two ships are scheduled to debut in 2026 and 2027.

Icon Class ships are the largest in the world at just under 250,000 gross tons in size.

To see a list of prices and cruises offered on Star of the Seas, you can see those here.