AT&T Revamps Cell Phone Plan to Include Cruise Ships

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
AT&T has revamped their AT&T International Day Pass to include both land and cruise ships for a daily flat fee.

AT&T’s International Day Pass now includes over 400 cruise ships and allows for seamless use on both cruise ships and in foreign ports.

The travel package now includes the following:

  • Unlimited talk and text on the ship and in port
  • 500MB a day of data
  • No data overages*
  • Daily flat fee of $20 per day

*At sea, after 500MB of data use within a 24-hour period, data speeds may be reduced to a maximum of 512Kbps on certain cruise ships. The highest available data speed will be restored at the beginning of the next 24-hour period.

Because of this new plan, AT&T’s Cruise Basic and Cruise Plus plans will no longer be available. This includes Cruise Day passes as they are no longer available.

Erin Scarborough, senior vice president of Consumer Product for AT&T, gave the following statement:

“AT&T’s guiding North Star will always be our customers. They keep us grounded and help guide us in creating deals and services they deserve – that’s why we do what we can to connect customers wherever they are. We’re in this journey together with our customers, so it’s important they experience seamless connectivity wherever they go.”

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
