AT&T Revamps Cell Phone Plan to Include Cruise Ships

AT&T has revamped their AT&T International Day Pass to include both land and cruise ships for a daily flat fee.

AT&T’s International Day Pass now includes over 400 cruise ships and allows for seamless use on both cruise ships and in foreign ports.

The travel package now includes the following:

Unlimited talk and text on the ship and in port

500MB a day of data

No data overages*

Daily flat fee of $20 per day

*At sea, after 500MB of data use within a 24-hour period, data speeds may be reduced to a maximum of 512Kbps on certain cruise ships. The highest available data speed will be restored at the beginning of the next 24-hour period.

Because of this new plan, AT&T’s Cruise Basic and Cruise Plus plans will no longer be available. This includes Cruise Day passes as they are no longer available.

Erin Scarborough, senior vice president of Consumer Product for AT&T, gave the following statement:

“AT&T’s guiding North Star will always be our customers. They keep us grounded and help guide us in creating deals and services they deserve – that’s why we do what we can to connect customers wherever they are. We’re in this journey together with our customers, so it’s important they experience seamless connectivity wherever they go.”