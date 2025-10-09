4 More Royal Caribbean Ships Swapping Itineraries & Homeports

A little less than two months ago, Royal Caribbean announced that two of their cruise ships would be swapping itineraries and homeports in 2026.

Now, the cruise line has announced a deployment adjustment for four more of their cruise ships for sailings in the winter of 2026-2027.

Radiance of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas will be swapping itineraries. Radiance of the Seas will now sail from Tampa, Florida with Rhapsody of the Seas homeporting in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The other two ships that will also swap itineraries are Brilliance of the Seas and Vision of the Seas.

Brilliance of the Seas will now sail from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida (Port Everglades) and Vision of the Seas will head to the Caribbean and offer cruises from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

All itineraries on the four ships will remain intact. Guests who had a cruise booked on one of these ships will have the exact same itinerary, but they will now sail on a different ship than they originally booked.