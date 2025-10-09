New Arrival: The 5,800-Passenger MSC Seascape Is Coming to Galveston Next Month

In just a few weeks, Galveston’s cruise port is getting a new addition — and it’s a big one. The 5,800-maximum capacity (4,540 double capacity) MSC Seascape will arrive in Galveston, Texas on November 7, making it the cruise line’s first-ever homeport in Texas.

I’ll be joining MSC Cruises on the ship’s inaugural sailing from Galveston to see firsthand how this European-style cruise experience is getting a Texas twist.

A New Homeport for a Global Cruise Line

MSC Seascape will begin year-round 7-night Western Caribbean cruises, departing every Sunday starting November 9. The itineraries include stops in Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Isla de Roatan, Honduras.

The ship will sail from Galveston’s newest cruise terminal, opening at the same time as Seascape’s arrival. The port has seen a lot of growth lately and is already the fourth-busiest in the country and the only one in Texas.

Modern Design Meets Texas Style

Though new to Texas, MSC Seascape isn’t new many MSC cruisers. The ship was built in 2022 as part of MSC Cruises’ Seaside EVO class. This class is an evolution of its Seaside class which has been known for connecting passengers to the ocean through extra outdoor spaces and waterfront promenades.

The 1,112-foot-long ship blends a sort of European chic with American-style comfort, and now it’s adding a touch of Southern hospitality for its Texas debut. Expect menus featuring barbecue-forward dishes, cajun spices, and Southern comfort food favorites, alongside international dining venues like the Kaito Sushi Bar, HOLA! Tacos & Cantina, Ocean Cay seafood restaurant, and Butcher’s Cut steakhouse.

Entertainment

The entertainment lineup is getting a Texas touch as well. Passengers can look forward to a resident country band, a lively Big Texas Sailaway Party, dueling pianos, and even line dancing classes.

Fun for Families and Thrill Seekers

Families will find plenty to do and enjoy on board, with more than 7,500 square feet of kids’ space and activities like a LEGO parade, MasterChef at Sea Juniors, and the Guinness World Record Family Quiz.

Race car lovers can also take a spin in the Formula 1 simulator, catch a show in the XD interactive cinema, or go for the ultimate thrill ride on Robotron — a robotic arm coaster that swings guests high above the deck.

MSC Yacht Club

For those who want a touch of luxury, the MSC Yacht Club offers a “ship-within-a-ship” retreat with 32,000 square feet of exclusive space, with private pools, a restaurant, and a 24/7 butler service.

It’s MSC’s most premium experience and one of the largest Yacht Clubs in the fleet.

Texas Cruising

With 11 dining venues, 19 bars and lounges, six pools, and a really stunning aft infinity pool overlooking the sea, MSC Seascape has a lot to offer. There’s even a glass-floored Bridge of Sighs and a 1,772-foot waterfront promenade. It’s all just another way that this class of ship allows passengers to get closer to the water.

I’ll be on board for that inaugural sailing next month to see what MSC Seascape brings to Galveston, and I’m excited to show all of our Cruise Fever readers what they can expect.