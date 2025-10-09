shore excursions
Cruise NewsNew Arrival: The 5,800-Passenger MSC Seascape Is Coming to Galveston Next Month

New Arrival: The 5,800-Passenger MSC Seascape Is Coming to Galveston Next Month

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise NewsMSC Cruises

In just a few weeks, Galveston’s cruise port is getting a new addition — and it’s a big one. The 5,800-maximum capacity (4,540 double capacity) MSC Seascape will arrive in Galveston, Texas on November 7, making it the cruise line’s first-ever homeport in Texas.

I’ll be joining MSC Cruises on the ship’s inaugural sailing from Galveston to see firsthand how this European-style cruise experience is getting a Texas twist.

MSC Seascape coming to Galveston

A New Homeport for a Global Cruise Line

MSC Seascape will begin year-round 7-night Western Caribbean cruises, departing every Sunday starting November 9. The itineraries include stops in Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Isla de Roatan, Honduras.

The ship will sail from Galveston’s newest cruise terminal, opening at the same time as Seascape’s arrival.   The port has seen a lot of growth lately and is already the fourth-busiest in the country and the only one in Texas.

MSC Seascape Marina Pool

Modern Design Meets Texas Style

Though new to Texas, MSC Seascape isn’t new many MSC cruisers. The ship was built in 2022 as part of MSC Cruises’ Seaside EVO class.  This class is an evolution of its Seaside class which has been known for connecting passengers to the ocean through extra outdoor spaces and waterfront promenades.

MSC Seascape Infinity Pool

The 1,112-foot-long ship blends a sort of European chic with American-style comfort, and now it’s adding a touch of Southern hospitality for its Texas debut. Expect menus featuring barbecue-forward dishes, cajun spices, and Southern comfort food favorites, alongside international dining venues like the Kaito Sushi Bar, HOLA! Tacos & Cantina, Ocean Cay seafood restaurant, and Butcher’s Cut steakhouse.

Seascape Atrium

Entertainment

The entertainment lineup is getting a Texas touch as well. Passengers can look forward to a resident country band, a lively Big Texas Sailaway Party, dueling pianos, and even line dancing classes.

Seascape Theater

Fun for Families and Thrill Seekers

Families will find plenty to do and enjoy on board, with more than 7,500 square feet of kids’ space and activities like a LEGO parade, MasterChef at Sea Juniors, and the Guinness World Record Family Quiz.

Race car lovers can also take a spin in the Formula 1 simulator, catch a show in the XD interactive cinema, or go for the ultimate thrill ride on Robotron — a robotic arm coaster that swings guests high above the deck.

Robotron on MSC Seascape

MSC Yacht Club

For those who want a touch of luxury, the MSC Yacht Club offers a “ship-within-a-ship” retreat with 32,000 square feet of exclusive space, with private pools, a restaurant, and a 24/7 butler service.

It’s MSC’s most premium experience and one of the largest Yacht Clubs in the fleet.

Yachtclub on MSC Seascape

Texas Cruising

With 11 dining venues, 19 bars and lounges, six pools, and a really stunning aft infinity pool overlooking the sea, MSC Seascape has a lot to offer. There’s even a glass-floored Bridge of Sighs and a 1,772-foot waterfront promenade.  It’s all just another way that this class of ship allows passengers to get closer to the water.

I’ll be on board for that inaugural sailing next month to see what MSC Seascape brings to Galveston, and I’m excited to show all of our Cruise Fever readers what they can expect.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsNew Arrival: The 5,800-Passenger MSC Seascape Is Coming to Galveston Next Month
Previous article
Carnival Cruise Line Announces More Ship Deployments for 2027/28
Next article
4 More Royal Caribbean Ships Swapping Itineraries & Homeports

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved