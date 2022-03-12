22nd Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line had their 22nd cruise ship resume cruises today when passengers boarded Carnival Paradise for the first time in two years.



Carnival Paradise joins Carnival Pride in offering year-round cruises out of Tampa, Florida.

To commemorate the special day, as well as celebrate Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th birthday, the Carnival Paradise team greeted their first guests on board with a special welcome conveying their excitement in getting “Back to Fun.” The cruise ship departs today on a five-day cruise to Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan, Honduras and Cozumel, Mexico.

Carnival Paradise guests will enjoy four, five or six-day cruises featuring popular destinations including Key West, Florida; Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico; Mahogany Bay, Honduras; Montego Bay, Jamaica; as well as Belize and Grand Cayman.

Carnival Cruise Line began service from Tampa in 1994, and the 28,000 annual guests per year from its initial start has grown nearly ten-fold, as it now offers nearly 200 sailings per year from Port Tampa Bay and will carry more than 200,000 guests annually.

Carnival Cruise Line will have its entire fleet back in service by May when Carnival Splendor begins service from Seattle to Alaska, completing an impressive and successful restart of its guest operations and setting the pace for the rest of the U.S. cruise industry.