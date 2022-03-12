Sponsored Links
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line 22nd Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

22nd Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line had their 22nd cruise ship resume cruises today when passengers boarded Carnival Paradise for the first time in two years.

Carnival Paradise joins Carnival Pride in offering year-round cruises out of Tampa, Florida.

To commemorate the special day, as well as celebrate Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th birthday, the Carnival Paradise team greeted their first guests on board with a special welcome conveying their excitement in getting “Back to Fun.” The cruise ship departs today on a five-day cruise to Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan, Honduras and Cozumel, Mexico.

Carnival Paradise guests will enjoy four, five or six-day cruises featuring popular destinations including Key West, Florida; Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico; Mahogany Bay, Honduras; Montego Bay, Jamaica; as well as Belize and Grand Cayman.

Sponsored Links

Carnival Cruise Line began service from Tampa in 1994, and the 28,000 annual guests per year from its initial start has grown nearly ten-fold, as it now offers nearly 200 sailings per year from Port Tampa Bay and will carry more than 200,000 guests annually.

Carnival Cruise Line will have its entire fleet back in service by May when Carnival Splendor begins service from Seattle to Alaska, completing an impressive and successful restart of its guest operations and setting the pace for the rest of the U.S. cruise industry.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line 22nd Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises
Previous articleAnother Cruise Line Will Sail Year-Round from New York City

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Rolls Out Health Wallet to All Homeports

Ben Souza -
After a successful pilot program of the VeriFLY digital health wallet, Carnival Cruise Line has rolled it out to all of their U.S. homeports. Using...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line’s Last U.S. Homeport Reopens for Cruises

J. Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line reached a comeback milestone this week when one of their ships resumed cruises out of Jacksonville, Florida. With Carnival Spirit now operating...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises From Another U.S. Homeport

J. Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line resumed cruises from another U.S. homeport this weekend when one of their cruise ships sailed from Mobile, Alabama. Carnival Ecstasy is sailing...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,489FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Rolls Out Health Wallet to All Homeports

Ben Souza -
After a successful pilot program of the VeriFLY digital health wallet, Carnival Cruise Line has rolled it out to all of their U.S. homeports. Using...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line’s Last U.S. Homeport Reopens for Cruises

J. Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line reached a comeback milestone this week when one of their ships resumed cruises out of Jacksonville, Florida. With Carnival Spirit now operating...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises From Another U.S. Homeport

J. Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line resumed cruises from another U.S. homeport this weekend when one of their cruise ships sailed from Mobile, Alabama. Carnival Ecstasy is sailing...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line Offering Special Fares for Military Members for the Next Week

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is offering special cruise fares over the next week for members of the military. The special pricing includes up to 40% off...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

22nd Carnival Cruise Ship Resumes Cruises

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line had their 22nd cruise ship resume cruises today when passengers boarded Carnival Paradise for the first time in two years. Carnival Paradise...

Another Cruise Line Will Sail Year-Round from New York City

Ben Souza -
New York City will have another cruise line homeport year-round when MSC Cruises repositions MSC Meraviglia to the region in 2023. The ship will...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share