Princess Cruises Orders Three Next-Gen Ships: The Largest in Fleet History

Princess Cruises is going bigger. The cruise line just announced a new order for three ships in an all-new class that will be the largest in the fleet.

The next-generation ships will be part of a brand-new Voyager Class and will be built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. The vessels are scheduled for delivery in late 2035, 2038, and 2039.

Breaking the Record: 183,000 Tons

For years, Princess fans have watched the fleet grow. The popular Grand Class ships are around 110,000-115,000 gross tons, and the more recent Royal Class (like Discovery Princess) moved up to 145,000 tons.

Then the Sphere Class came out in 2024 and 2025 at 177,500 tons in size. But Sun Princess and Star Princess are not as large as what’s coming in nine years.

Introducing the new Voyager Class:

Gross Tonnage: 183,000 (The largest ever for Princess)

183,000 (The largest ever for Princess) Guest Capacity: About 4,700 passengers

Evolution of the Sphere Class

While the Voyager Class is a new platform, Princess isn’t starting from scratch. These ships will build on the foundation of the current Sphere Class.

That means we can expect the line to keep many elements of Sun and Star, including reimagined versions of the signature Piazza and outer deck spaces.

And just like the Sphere Class ships, the three Voyager ships will be dual-fuel powered, mainly by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Princess President Gus Antorcha stated that the company is using extensive guest research to find the right balance between “evolving our proven winners and introducing new concepts.”

The Timeline

By nailing down those delivery dates as far out as 2039, Princess is making sure it has a steady stream of growth for the next 13 years.

Seven other ships are currently under contract for different Carnival Corporation brands between now and 2033, so these three Voyager-class ships represent the long-term future of the Princess brand.

Details on specific amenities and where these ships will sail will be released in the coming years, but for now, this is big news for Princess Cruises, and the cruise line sees a bright future ahead.