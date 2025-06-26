Luxury Cruise Passengers Rescued After Fast Tides Left Them Stranded on Remote Island

Ten passengers from Silversea’s luxury cruise ship Silver Cloud were temporarily stranded on a remote Australian island Thursday after the tide changed faster than anticipated.

Several Zodiac inflatable boats were stuck in knee-deep water, miles from the ship. This left their tour group cut off from the main vessel.

What Happened

It all happened during a shore excursion on Adele Island, about 62 miles north of Western Australia. Passengers were exploring the uninhabited island as part of their 10-day Kimberley cruise when the tide shifted unexpectedly around 4:30 PM.

This left several zodiac boats grounded in shallow water.

The stranded group was about four miles from their cruise ship when knee-deep water suddenly became too shallow for boats to navigate. And while zodiac boats might look light, they can weigh up to 1,000lbs and can be punctured by coral if the water level is too low.

The Rescue

Ship crews successfully rescued about 60 passengers and 10 guides first, who had to wade 1,500 feet through coral reef to reach deeper water, according to some reports. The final 10 passengers and several crew members were rescued after high tide returned around 10 PM.

Some passengers received treatment for minor cuts from walking through the coral, but no serious injuries were reported.

Extreme Tides in the Area

The Kimberley region of Western Australia is known for its rugged beauty, but it has some of the world’s most extreme tides, with water levels changing up to 35 feet.

Adele Island is extremely isolated with no permanent residents, making rescue operations a bit tricky.

This Silver Cloud cruise advertised prices that started at $11,568 per person. All passengers are now safely aboard, and the cruise continues as planned.

This ship is a luxury expedition vessel with the cruise line and the company calls it the first crossover ship in their fleet.

Current Status and Itinerary

Silver Cloud was last reported by AIS cruising en route to Buccaneer Archipelago, Kimberley, Western Australia, its next scheduled port of call for June 27th.

This incident occurred during a 10-day round-trip voyage from Darwin, Australia, which began on June 22, 2025, and is scheduled to arrive back in Darwin on July 2, 2025. Today’s stop at Adele Island was a planned highlight of their expedition through the stunning Kimberley Coast.