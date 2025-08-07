Holland America Reveals Over 100 Alaska Cruises for 2027

When it comes to offering cruises to Alaska, no other cruise line has been doing it longer than Holland America Line. In fact, in just a couple years Holland America will be celebrating 80 years of sailing to the 49th U.S. state.

Today, the cruise line announced it will be offering more than 100 Alaskan cruises from April to September 2027. Six ships will be deployed to the popular cruise destination with sailings from 7 to 28 days in duration.

To mark the 80th anniversary season, Holland America is offering various itineraries for cruisers to experience Alaska’s glaciers and wildlife.

Guests can choose cruises that sail roundtrip from either Seattle, Washington, or Vancouver, British Columbia. There will also be one-way voyages between Vancouver and Whittier, Alaska.

The six Holland America Line ships sailing to Alaska for the 2027 season are:

Eurodam

Koningsdam

Nieuw Amsterdam

Noordam

Westerdam

Zaandam

New and Returning Itineraries

For the 2027 season, Holland America is introducing a new 8-day “Alaska Inside Passage” cruise that sails roundtrip from Vancouver.

This trip includes a visit to Glacier Bay and stops in ports like Skagway, Ketchikan, and Juneau, with a late-night departure from the capital city.

The popular 28-day “Legendary Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice” cruise will also make a comeback, offering extra time during the summer solstice.

Land and Sea Experiences

Holland America is also improving its Cruisetours, which combine a cruise with a multi-day land journey.

The 2026 “Ultimate Alaska & Denali” Cruisetours will now include a dedicated Tour Director, a two-night stay at the Holland America Denali Lodge, and a complimentary visit to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center.

The 2027 Cruisetours will be available to book later this fall.

Every Alaska cruise is guaranteed to include a visit to an iconic glacier. During the scenic cruising of Glacier Bay, a National Park Ranger will be on board to talk with guests.

Booking Deals

The cruise line will also have a wildlife expert on each ship to help guests spot animals and know what kind of animals to even look for in certain areas. It also announced it will continue its Global Fresh Fish Program, serving locally sourced seafood to passengers within 48 hours of it being caught.

For a limited time, those who book 2027 cruises with the Have It All package will get extra perks, including free prepaid crew appreciation and upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Members of the Mariner Society loyalty program can also receive up to a $400 onboard credit as an early booking bonus.

These cruises are currently available for booking on Holland America’s website here (non-affiliated link)