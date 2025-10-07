shore excursions
First Look at Margaritaville’s Next Cruise Ship, Beachcomber

Margaritaville at Sea is adding a third cruise ship, Beachcomber, to their fleet and the vessel will start sailing from Miami to the Caribbean in 2027.

Margaritaville at Sea Beachcomber

The ship is being purchased from Costa Cruises and will undergo a radical transformation that will convert the vessel over to Margaritaville at Sea.

Beachcomber will have the world’s largest 5 o’Clock Somewhere, a multi-deck poolside destination that will have everything from tropical cocktails to live music.

beachcomber

The venue will span four decks on the cruise ship and will serve as a poolside playground, easy hangout, and perfect spot for pre-dinner sips before dining at nearby JWB Prime Steakhouse

beachcomber

The upper decks on Beachcomber will have a variety of open air venues that include:

  • License to Chill Pool Deck – A casual retreat featuring a waterslide, whirlpools, and private cabanas. At its center is the Six Strings Stage, hosting live music performances throughout the day.
  • All-New Daiquiri Shack – A colorful quick-service stop for frozen cocktails in every shade of the rainbow – designed for minimal wait and maximum relaxation.
  • License to Chill Bar – A hideaway with sweeping ocean views and a menu of signature drinks.

beachcomber

No Margaritaville at Sea ship is complete without the Flip Flop Atrium.

beachcomber atrium

Other Margaritaville favorites that will be on Beachcomber include the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar, Cheeseburger in Paradise Burger Bar, Mexican Cutie Cantina and the Adults-Only Cabanas.

Christopher Ivy, Chief Executive Officer of Margaritaville at Sea, gave the following statement about this new ship:

“Poolside experiences on Beachcomber are the main event, and we’ve taken the signature fun up to an entirely new level.

“The sheer scale of 5 o’Clock Somewhere gives guests a place to linger longer over great food, better drinks, delivering that unmistakable Margaritaville at Sea energy in an elevated way.”

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
