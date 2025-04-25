Carnival to Guests: Stop Breaking This Rule When You Board Our Ships

Whether you like rules or not, cruise lines have some rules and regulations set up to ensure a smooth cruise for everyone on board.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, posted this week on his company Facebook page about a rule that guests keep breaking on embarkation day. And since he asked everyone share it with at least one person, I figured I’d share it with thousands right here on Cruise Fever.

For anyone who has taken a cruise on a Carnival cruise ship, you know that cabins are still being cleaned and prepared if you board the ship anytime around noon.

The fire doors to cabin hallways are usually closed with a sign that says, “Welcome aboard! Your stateroom steward is adding the finishing touches to your room. Staterooms available from 1:30PM. Please do not enter.”

Staterooms available from 1:30 pm, please do not enter

Unfortunately, not all guests abide by the signs and try to go to their stateroom before it is ready.

John Heald said that he was posting a request, yet again, that all Carnival cruisers should abide by the signs and wait until an announcement is made over the PA system before they go to their cabins.

He made the request on behalf of his colleagues on board and for the benefit of cabins stewards and housekeeping staff as they work to prepare the cabins for the arriving guests.

This request differs from one he made a few weeks ago about guests taking naps in cabins before they were ready.

However, if you do want to go to your cabin early and drop off your belongings, there are three exceptions to this rule.

One, Platinum and Diamond guests, the two highest levels in Carnival Cruise Line’s VIFP Club (frequent cruisers), are allowed to ignore this sign.

Two, guests staying in suites can also ignore this sign as their rooms are ready upon arrival.

The third option is for those who do not have a high status and are not staying in a suite. Faster to the Fun (FTTF) is an add-on option that gives cruisers extra VIP perks on their cruise. One of them is being able to drop off your carry-on bags in your stateroom until your room is ready.

The price for FTTF is:

2-3 day cruise: $79.95

4-5 day cruise: $109.95

6-8 day cruise: $149.95 (Excel class $169.95)

9+ day cruises: $209.95

The price is per cabin, not per person.

Heald ended his message by thanking every for abiding by this rule and to share it with at least one person.