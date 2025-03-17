Carnival Cruise Ship Returns to Service With New Enhancements

A Carnival cruise ship has returned to service with new enhancements after spending the last month in dry dock.

Carnival Spirit received new upgrades and enhancements that include a new Heroes Tribute Bar, revamped casino with new slot machines, new mini golf course and basketball court, new nightclub, new dedicated space for Chef’s Table, new Dreams Studio, and the spa and retail shops were refreshed.

Cabins also have more power outlets than ever before. New beside cabinets were installed that have one 110v power outlet and two USB ports (one USB A and one USB C). There is also a new sofa bed light with two USB ports.

14 of Carnival’s cruise ships now have a Heroes Tribute Bar, a special bar that honors those who have served or are currently serving in the Armed Forces.

Lisa McCabe, Carnival’s vice president of refurbishments, gave the following statement:

“The new Heroes Tribute Bar and all the other upgrades to Carnival Spirit are part of our ongoing effort to continually enhance our existing fleet with features we know our guests appreciate and enjoy.”

Carnival Spirit will now sail a Transatlantic cruise from Barcelona to Miami. The ship will arrive in Miami on March 30 and then sail a 15-day cruise through the Panama Canal that ends in Seattle.

Once in Seattle, Carnival Spirit will offer cruises to Seattle for the summer of 2025. The seven-night cruises will visit the glaciers in Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan and Victoria.

In the fall after a Carnival Journeys sailing to Hawaii, the ship will return to Mobile, Alabama for the winter Caribbean cruise season.