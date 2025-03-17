Cruise Line Adds 2-for-1 Fares and Kids Cruise Free

To celebrate their 10th anniversary, Celestyal Cruises is offering 2-for-1 cruise fares and the choice of either kids cruise free for 2-for-1 shore excursions.

Celestyal Cruises sailed their first cruise on March 15, 2015, a three-day cruise to Greece and Turkey. Now, the cruise line has two ships in their fleet that sail in the Mediterranean and the Arabian Gulf on port intensive cruises.

Starting today and running through May 31, 2025, Celestyal is offering 2-for-1 cruise fares on 88 sailings that depart in April 2025 through March 2027.

29 of these sailings are the cruise line’s three- and four-night “Iconic Arabia” cruises. These roundtrip cruises from Abu Dhabi include port visits to Dubai, Sir Bani Yas Island, Doha, Khasab and maiden visits to Ras al Khaimah.

Prices start at just $718 for two people and include meals, soft drinks and WiFi.

For seven-night cruises on Celestyal Journey, prices start at just $1,478 for two, around $100 per night, per person. The price includes meals, WiFi, soft drinks and gratuities.

The cruise line is also offering week-long cruises to Greece, Italy and Croatia that start at $1,538 for two. This also includes meals, WiFi, soft drinks and gratuities.

On 59 of the week-long cruises, Celestyal is also offering either kids sail free or 2-for-1 shore excursions.

Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer at Celestyal, gave the following statement:

“While we maintain the fresh mentality of a challenger brand, we are incredibly proud of Celestyal’s heritage, built over 10 years on a foundation of warm hospitality and expertly curated itineraries that combine iconic destinations with hidden gems. To mark this milestone, we wanted to bring a host of unmissable offers to the market.

“Whether it’s a family getaway in the Arabian Gulf or a chance to reconnect with friends and loved ones in the Adriatic, this promotion makes cruising more accessible to both returning and new-to-cruise guests. We pride ourselves on offering exceptional value and inclusive cruise deals, and our anniversary celebrations reflect this with a range of outstanding offers.”

Celestyal Cruises offers sailings year-round on their two ships that sail in the Mediterranean (March to November) and the Arabian Gulf (December to March).