Carnival Corrects Wrong Information Being Spread About Muster Drills

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, posted a short video on his Facebook page this morning correcting wrong information being spread by YouTubers, TikTokers and some cruise news websites.

Carnival cruise ship

Fake news was spreading how Carnival Cruise Line was returning to the way they did muster drills before 2021. Instead of everyone going to the their muster station anytime from embarkation until sailaway at their own convenience, all guests would have to do it at the same time once again.

However, this is not true. Carnival is not going back to the way they used to do muster drills.

Heald said the following during the three minute video:

“Are returning to the old way of doing the lifeboat drill, muster station, or whatever you like to call it? The answer is no, here is the truth. Approximately every six months, we will on every ship, do a full muster. We’re required to do this within regulations from U.S. Coast Guard.”

Carnival cruise ship muster drill
The muster drill on a Carnival cruise ship before they went to the new self mustering drills at your own convenience on embarkation day.

Guests who are booked on one of the cruises that will have to do the full muster drill will receive an email before their cruise letting them know.

For every other Carnival cruise, the muster still will continue to be a self-mustering process.

You can watch the full three minute video from John Heald below as he explains everything you need to know about Carnival’s muster drills.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
