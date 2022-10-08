Carnival Cruise Line’s Oldest Ship Sailing Final Cruise

Carnival Cruise Line’s oldest cruise ship, Carnival Ecstasy, will set sail on her final cruise in two days on Monday, October 10, 2022.



Carnival Ecstasy went into service with Carnival Cruise Line in 1991 and is currently the oldest and smallest cruise ship in their fleet. The cruise line announced earlier this year that the ship would be taken out of their fleet and sold after 31 years in service.

The ship’s final cruise will leave from Mobile on Monday, October 10. The five day cruise will visit two ports in Mexico (Cozumel and Progeso) before returning to Mobile on October 15, 2022.

Carnival Ecstasy was the second of eight Fantasy class ships from Carnival. After Ecstasy leaves the fleet, Carnival Cruise Line will be down to just two in the class, Carnival Paradise and Carnival Elation.

The cruise ship was christened by TV host Kathie Lee Gifford. The cruise ship’s inaugural cruise took place on April 2, 1991.

The 70,000 gross ton cruise ship housed evacuees and relief workers for six months in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.

Carnival Ecstasy will become the sixth Fantasy class cruise ship from Carnival to get scrapped since 2020.