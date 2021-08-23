Carnival Cruise Line Tightening Vaccine Requirements Starting on Saturday

Carnival Cruise Line is tightening their vaccine requirements on cruises after the Bahamas and other ports in the Caribbean announced new restrictions regarding who can visit these ports.



Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald announced the updated vaccine requirement for Carnival cruises that will go into effect on August 28, 2021. All guests 12 years and older will now be required to be vaccinated on all Carnival cruise ships. The statement that Heald posted regarding this change can be read below:

“Effective with embarkations, on or after August 28, from all U.S. Atlantic and Gulf home ports, vaccine exemptions will be limited to children under 12, and those with a medical condition that does not allow you to be vaccinated. The guest’s birth certificate or passport (for children) and a letter from a medical provider stating the individual cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons must be presented at check-in, along with the exemption approval letter from Carnival.

Our requirements for sailings from Seattle and Long Beach remain unchanged.

The requirements for cruise ships to enter ports outside the U.S. continue to evolve, and Carnival Cruise Line must operate in full compliance with these regulations. The Bahamas and other Caribbean countries have recently instituted new requirements calling on cruise lines to confirm that all guests 12 and older are fully vaccinated, with exemptions only for those with a medical condition that prohibits vaccination.

Consequently, it is necessary for us to make these adjustments. We believe these will be will temporary measures and apologize for any disruption caused to our guests.”