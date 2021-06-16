Cruise News Royal Caribbean First Cruise Ship Docks in Cozumel in Over a Year

First Cruise Ship Docks in Cozumel in Over a Year

By Ben Souza
Cruise News Royal Caribbean
When Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas docked in Cozumel at approximately 8 am this morning, it became the first cruise ship to visit the port since last March.

It’s the second port stop on this current sailing on Adventure of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s first cruise to the Caribbean and Bahamas in 15 months.  The ship spent two days earlier this week at the cruise line’s private island, CocoCay.

Cruise Fever talked to several shop and restaurant workers in the port area.  They have been closed since last March and are excited to open back up and to have cruise ships once again visit the island.

Most of the shops by the International Pier are open today, although with cruise favorites Senor Frogs and Margaritaville.  Around 20% of the shops were closed when I walked around a few minutes ago.  I will update this article if any more shops are open this afternoon.

Cozumel is one of the most popular cruise ports in the Caribbean and virtually all cruises to the Western Caribbean visit the port.  Most days see five or more ships a day visiting the port on the island’s three piers.

Cruise ships once again visiting the island will be a welcome sight for the shops and excursion companies that rely on the millions of visitors that arrive via a ship.

Port calls for right now will be limited to once a week until more cruise ships return to service later this summer.

Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean

Construction Begins on New Royal Caribbean Ship, Icon of the Seas

Ben Souza -
The first piece of steel was cut on a new Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Icon of the Seas.  Icon of the Seas will be...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Pushes Back Debut of New Ship After 8 Crew Members Test Positive for COVID-19

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has pushed back the debut of their newest cruise ship, Odyssey of the Seas, after eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Royal...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

10 Changes Made By Royal Caribbean As They Resume Cruises to the Caribbean

Ben Souza -
We are currently enjoying our first sea day on Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas. Wow, does it feel good to say that once...
Read more

Construction Begins on New Royal Caribbean Ship, Icon of the Seas

Ben Souza -
The first piece of steel was cut on a new Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Icon of the Seas.  Icon of the Seas will be...

First Cruise Ship Docks in Cozumel in Over a Year

Ben Souza -
When Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas docked in Cozumel at approximately 8 am this morning, it became the first cruise ship to visit...
