2 More of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Rolling Out Starlink Internet

Two more of Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines are rolling out Starlink internet to improve the Wi-Fi experience on their cruise ships.

The two latest cruise lines that are rolling out Starlink are Cunard Line and P&O Cruises. Both cruise lines began adding Starlink in June and all Cunard ships will have it by the end of the year. Queen Anne will launch with Starlink when the vessel debuts next May.

P&O Cruises’ ships Britannia and Azura have introduced Starlink to the public spaces on board and it will be available in both public spaces and cabins on Arvia, Iona, Ventura, Arcadia and Aurora by the end of 2023.

Carnival UK and P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Sharing unforgettable moments with friends and family back at home is an important part of any holiday. Whether it’s uploading a picture of a sunset as you sail away from a newly discovered destination or catching up with the news, live events or content from home, Starlink will make it even easier for our guests and colleagues to stay connected.”

Starlink vice president of commercial sales Jonathan Hofeller said: “High-speed internet is critical to our modern lifestyle both at home and when travelling. We’re excited that P&O Cruises and Cunard guests and crew will benefit from an improved Wi-Fi service on board wherever they are in the world.”

Carnival Corporation is the world’s largest cruise company with nine cruise lines and over 90 ships in service.