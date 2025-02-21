12 Unique One-Off Cruises Royal Caribbean Is Offering in 2026

Royal Caribbean has more cruise ships in their fleet than any other cruise line and they will offer 12 unique, one-off cruises in 2026.

These 12 cruises will only be offered by Royal Caribbean once in 2026. Three of them are roundtrip cruises with the other nine being one-way.

From the Caribbean to Asia, here are 12 one-off cruises Royal Caribbean is offering next year.

Caribbean

March 1, 2026 on Odyssey of the Seas: The cruise ship will offer a 14-night roundtrip cruise from Cape Liberty, New Jersey to the Southern Caribbean. The sailing will visit St. Maarten, Antigua, Martinique, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Kitts & Nevis, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

April 19, 2026 on Brilliance of the Seas: This is a seven-night cruise that starts in San Juan, Puerto Rico and ends in Miami, Florida. The ship will visit St. Maarten, St. Thomas, St. Kitts and Nassau.

April 20, 2026 on Radiance of the Seas: A five-night repositioning cruise, this one starts in Fort Lauderdale and visits St. Maarten and St. Thomas before ending in San Juan.

April 26, 2026 on Symphony of the Seas: This four-night roundtrip cruise from Miami visits Cozumel and has two sea days.

November 16, 2026 on Brilliance of the Seas: This six-night cruise from Miami will visit Labadee, St. Maarten and St. Thomas before ending in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Hawaii

May 1, 2026 on Anthem of the Seas: This eight-night cruise will spend a few days sailing in Hawaii before heading to Vancouver.

Panama Canal/Pacific

April 26, 2026 on Serenade of the Seas: This 10-day cruise through the Panama Canal starts in Panama and ends in Los Angeles. The cruise will visit Costa Rica and a few ports in Mexico before arriving in California.

May 5, 2026 on Serenade of the Seas: The cruise ship will reposition from Los Angeles to Vancouver for the Alaska season on this five-night voyage that visits Seattle and Victoria.

September 27, 2026 on Serenade of the Seas: The ship will sail a five-night cruise from Vancouver to San Diego with a stop in Astoria and San Francisco.

Asia/Australia

April 6, 2026 on Voyager of the Seas: This eight night roundtrip cruise from Brisbane, Australia visits Mystery Island, Vanuatu, Noumea and Port Villa.

April 17, 2026 on Ovation of the Seas: This is a 14-night cruise that starts in Singapore and ends in Tokyo. The cruise will visit Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taipei, South Korea, and several ports in Japan before ending in Tokyo.

May 1, 2026 on Ovation of the Seas: This is the longest sailing of the group at 15-days long. It starts in Tokyo and ends in Vancouver after visiting several ports in Japan.

All of the cruises listed in this article are open for bookings.