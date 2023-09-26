Sponsored Links
Watch Royal Caribbean’s Giant New Cruise Ship Float for the First Time

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean not only has more ships in their fleet than any other cruise line, but they also have the largest cruise ships ever built.

Last week, Royal Caribbean celebrated the float out of another giant cruise ship, Utopia of the Seas. Utopia of the Seas will be the sixth and final Oasis class ship and will be the second largest cruise ship in the world when it debuts next summer.

Utopia of the Seas has been under construction for 12 months and now that all 74 steel blocks are in place, the ship touched water for the first time and was floated out of dry dock. You can watch a video of the ship’s floatout below.

Now that Utopia of the Seas has been floated out, the interior of the vessel will be completed.

Once completed, the cruise ship will have the longest dry slide at sea, The Ultimate Abyss. There will be more than 40 places on the ship to grab a bite to eat or a drink. This includes a first-of-its-kind immersive train car dining experience.

Utopia of the Seas will homeport at Port Canaveral and sail three and four night cruises to The Bahamas.  All cruises will visit the cruise line’s award winning private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Utopia of the Seas will sail its maiden voyage on July 22, 2024, a four night cruise to The Bahamas that will visit Nassau and CocoCay.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
