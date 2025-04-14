Best Cruise Ship Pizza Receiving New Menu and Experiences

shore excursions
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Pizzeria Pummid’Oro, the best ranked cruise ship pizza from Cruise Fever, is getting a new menu, live experiences, and even animal-shaped pizzas for kids.

Pizza at Pizzeria Pummid'Oro on Costa Cruises

Pizzeria Pummid’Oro is found on Costa Cruises and the cruise line has announced an enhanced dining experience that’s being added to the restaurant. This includes new options for kids, a new menu and pizza of the day, and live entertainment.

Here is a look at the changes coming to Pizzeria Pummid’Oro on Costa cruise ships.

For Kids

New animal shaped pizzas that include a bunny, mouse and whale are being added. Children also receive a custom coloring placemat and color pencils to enjoy an engaging experience at the table.

Pizzeria Pummid'Oro bunny shaped pizza

New Menu

The new menu includes both traditional and innovative pizzas that are made from authentic Italian ingredients. 

Appetizers on the new menu feature a selection of buffalo mozzarella bites, sliced prosciutto, fresh tomini cheese marinated in green sauce, aubergine (eggplant) roulades in oil stuffed with tuna and chili pepper, and tomato and basil bruschetta.

There are 15 core pizzas to choose from on the menu. In addition to these 15, there will also be a “daily special” pizza that will have 14 rotating options.

The dessert experience features the following:

  • Vanilla Panna Cotta with a choice of berries, caramel, pistachio or chocolate
  • Profiteroles filled with Chantilly cream or chocolate cream, covered with chocolate icing
  • Pizza with Nutella
  • Do-it-yourself traditional Tiramisù served deconstructed with step-by-step instructions for a playful treat

A new beverage menu will roll out to all ships but one by May 31, 2025, with Costa Serena receiving it in November.

Live Entertainment

acrobatic pizza show at Pizzeria Pummid'Oro

Costa Cruises is adding three new live entertainment experiences to the pizza restaurants:

  • Acrobatic pizza show
  • Flair bartending performances
  • Interactive activities for guests

This new experience has already been successfully implemented on Costa Toscana, and a lighter version, including the kids’ menu and pizza show, is available on Costa Smeralda and Costa Diadema.

