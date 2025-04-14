Cruise Guest Says “Vaping is Not Smoking”: Carnival Makes Clear Response

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald addressed a question regarding the cruise line’s vaping policy during his Facebook Live video this morning. The question received enough attention that Heald felt the need to make sure everyone was clear on the cruise line’s policy.

Passenger Question Highlights Vaping Confusion

The question, submitted as “Monday’s letter of the day,” came from a platinum-level cruiser asking about the vaping policy for their adult grandson, a first-time cruiser and member of the Missouri National Guard.

The concerned grandparent wrote:

“My grandson, who is an adult, is going with us next month on his first cruise. We are both Platinum, but he has never cruised before. He does vape at home, and he is also a member of the Missouri National Guard, where he is allowed to vape. I’m just trying to find out why Carnival pushes vapers outside.”

“Why does he need to vape in smoking areas? He’s not required to do this at home, when on duty, or in his daytime job. Vaping is not smoking.”

Heald Clarifies Carnival’s Stance

Heald responded directly to the question, saying that Carnival considers vaping under the same regulations as smoking. “Well yes, it is,“ Heald stated.

He went on to say that many comments on the original post echoed the sentiment that vapers should not be restricted to designated smoking areas.

However, Heald firmly clarified the cruise line’s stance:

“Vaping is definitely smoking. The same rules apply.”

He acknowledged that some individuals attempt to vape discreetly while hiding the vapors, but he stressed the importance of following the cruise line’s policy.

“Let me be very clear and say that if you vape, we respect that, but you must please respect the rules and only vape in the regular smoking areas.”

Heald explicitly stated the restrictions: “You’re not allowed to vape in your rooms, you’re not allowed to vape anywhere on the ship except in the designated smoking areas, and we thank you so very, very much for that.”

Carnival’s website provides locations on each ship for where passengers are permitted to smoke and vape here.

$500 Fine for Violations

If a passenger is found smoking or vaping in an undesignated area they can face a hefty fine.

Carnival mentions the fine on their website saying the following:

“As it relates to our ships, smoking is strictly limited to designated areas only, and never in your stateroom or on the balcony. Smoking in undesignated areas, including staterooms and balconies, and discharging any item overboard is prohibited and will result in a $500 charge, per violation.”

This reminder is also in all staterooms and throughout the ship.

And for those that think this if just for smoking, an added statement from Carnival says, “This applies to all forms of smoking, including cigarettes, cigars, pipes, vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and marijuana.”

This clarification from the Brand Ambassador serves as a reminder to all Carnival Cruise Line passengers that vaping is subject to the same rules and restrictions as traditional smoking and is only permitted in designated outdoor smoking areas.

