Royal Caribbean Gives Inside Look at $100 Million Renovation to Allure of the Seas

Royal Caribbean recently gave an over $100 million dollar renovation to Allure of the Seas, finally giving the cruise ship many of the same features that its sister ships have.

Allure of the Seas spent over a month in dry dock before returning to service on April 11, 2025. Royal Caribbean released an almost 10 minute video giving us an inside look at the ship while it was being renovated.

The “Amplification” took about six weeks and most of the public spaces on board were redone.

The pool deck received new water slides and now has a resort-style pool.

The Royal Promenade received received new carpet and the popular new venue, Pesky Parrot.

An almost 10 minute video showing different aspects of the renovation that Royal Caribbean took can be seen below. It really give an interesting look at how much work goes into renovations when cruise ships going into dry dock.