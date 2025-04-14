shore excursions
Royal Caribbean Gives Inside Look at $100 Million Renovation to Allure of the Seas

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean recently gave an over $100 million dollar renovation to Allure of the Seas, finally giving the cruise ship many of the same features that its sister ships have.

Allure of the Seas in dry dock

Allure of the Seas spent over a month in dry dock before returning to service on April 11, 2025. Royal Caribbean released an almost 10 minute video giving us an inside look at the ship while it was being renovated.

The “Amplification” took about six weeks and most of the public spaces on board were redone.

Ultimate Abyss being added to Allure of the Seas
The Ultimate Abyss being added to Allure of the Seas.
Allure of the Seas boardwalk
The Boardwalk being redone on Allure of the Seas.

The pool deck received new water slides and now has a resort-style pool.

allure of the seas pool deck

The Royal Promenade received received new carpet and the popular new venue, Pesky Parrot.

allure of the seas

An almost 10 minute video showing different aspects of the renovation that Royal Caribbean took can be seen below. It really give an interesting look at how much work goes into renovations when cruise ships going into dry dock.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Best Cruise Ship Pizza Receiving New Menu and Experiences

