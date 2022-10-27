Warning: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" in /home/cruisefe/public_html/wp-content/plugins/social-warfare/lib/utilities/SWP_CURL.php on line 49

Royal Caribbean's New Cruise Ship Sets Bookings Record

Royal Caribbean’s New Cruise Ship Sets Bookings Record

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Last week, Royal Caribbean finally released details on a new cruise ship that will be the largest in the world when it debuts in early 2024, Icon of the Seas.

When Royal Caribbean opened cruises for bookings on Icon of the Seas earlier this week, the cruise line had their highest booking day ever in their 53 year history.

Icon of the Seas will sail year-round, week long Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Miami. Every voyage will visit the cruise line’s top-rated private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas, and a mix of destinations like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Basseterre, St. Kitts.

View the different cruise itineraries on Icon of the Seas

The ultimate family vacation features an all-encompassing lineup of firsts and next-level favorites across eight neighborhoods, making it the perfect getaway for adults and parents, kids and grandparents alike. Between the adrenaline-pumping thrills at the new Thrill Island and unrivaled ways to chill at neighborhoods like the new Chill Island and the luxurious four-level Suite Neighborhood, vacationers bonding with their families or getting away with friends will have all the ways stay and play their way.

With 28 room categories that range from standard rooms to suites and new layouts for families of three, four, five, six and more, even the accommodations on Icon of the Seas are thoughtfully designed for every type of vacationer – and there are more choices, ocean views and room than ever before.

“The enthusiasm and excitement for Icon are undeniable in more ways than one,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “The incredible response we have received from our loyal guests, vacationers new to cruising, crew members and travel partners continues to come in, and this is just the beginning. We can’t wait to share more of what Icon has in store in the coming months.”

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleService Dog Reaches Cruise Line’s Highest Status After 700 Days on Cruises

Royal Caribbean

Cruises on Icon of the Seas Open for Bookings

Ben Souza -
Cruises from Miami on Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean's brand new class of cruise ships debuting in 2024, have opened for bookings. Icon of...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Will Have 28 Types of Cabins

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas will be the world's largest cruise ship when it debuts in 2024 and will offer guests 28 types...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the...
Read more

Service Dog Reaches Cruise Line’s Highest Status After 700 Days on Cruises

Ben Souza -
A service dog was awarded a cruise line's highest status after spending more than 700 days on cruise ships. Joska the service dog reached elite...
