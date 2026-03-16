Royal Caribbean Creating Public Beach Access in Cozumel, Mexico

Royal Caribbean announced that they will be creating public beach access in Cozumel that will be part of their development as they build Royal Beach Club Cozumel.

The path in the Zona Hotelera Sur will significantly improve public beach access, which has long faced challenges such as traffic conflicts, lack of signage and lighting.

The relocation will ensure greater accessibility, improved safety, and enhanced facilities.

Construction on the Royal Beach Club Cozumel will begin once all of the regulatory and environmental permits are completed. The current beach access will remain open until the new facilities are fully operational, guaranteeing uninterrupted public access during the transition.

Royal Beach Club Cozumel will be the third Beach Club from Royal Caribbean. The first, located in Nassau, Bahamas, opened to rave reviews this past December. The second, Royal Beach Club Santorini, will open this year.

Royal Beach Club Cozumel was first announced in March 2024 and it will be one of Royal Caribbean’s seven Ultimate Destinations.

Ari Adler Brotman, president, Royal Caribbean Mexico, said the following:

“We are excited to bring the Royal Beach Club experience to Cozumel while ensuring that beach access, a right guaranteed under Mexican law, is available to all. This initiative reflects our dedication to creating shared value by improving safety, accessibility and infrastructure for the community.”

This program is aligned with Royal Caribbean’s SEA the Future initiative which seeks to offer the best vacation experiences responsibly, sustaining the planet, energizing communities, and accelerating innovation.

The cruise line’s commitment to supporting projects that uplift and uphold environmental preservation, economic development, and sustainability plays a vital role in ensuring that coastal destinations remain resilient, welcoming, and vibrant for generations to come.