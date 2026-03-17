A new residential cruise ship will launch in 2028 that will be part of a new premium cruise line created by the founder of Villa Vie Residences.

Avora Residencies has acquired the luxury cruise ship Seven Seas Navigator from Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The ship will relaunch in January 2028 and will give cruisers another option for those who want to live at sea.

The ship will be renamed Avora Lumina and it will be a purpose-built residential ship designed for long-duration living at sea.

After launching from Lisbon, Portugal in early 2028, the ship will sail a three-year continuous cruise around the globe that will visit over 140 countries and 400 ports. The ship will remain in each port for up to five days at a time.

Prices for lifetime ownership start at $545,000 and go up to $4.2 million for the 242 residences on board. The cruise line will also offer a five-year ownership program that starts at $219,000.

This new cruise line will position itself between the high-end The World ship and the budget friendly option Villa Vie Residences.

Avora has entered into a nine-year charter with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for the ship, with a nominal purchase option.

Avora plans to preserve the operational DNA of Seven Seas Navigator wherever possible, maintaining established systems, standards, and key vendor and service relationships that have defined the vessel’s performance and reputation over decades of global service.

This approach ensures operational consistency while allowing Avora to thoughtfully curate the onboard experience for life at sea.

Ahead of its 2028 launch, Avora Lumina will undergo a full residential conversion. Planned upgrades include personalization and residential enhancements, reimagined common spaces optimized for long-term living, a dedicated business and global connectivity center designed to support extended voyages.

Residences will range from 300 to 1,173 sq. ft. and will be floating homes, not cruise cabins.

Mikael Petterson, Founder of Avora Residences, said the following:

“Residential cruising has proven its viability. Avora Lumina represents the next evolution — purpose-built for long-duration global living, expedition capability, and a more refined residential experience.”

Kathy Villalba, Co-Founder & CEO of Avora Residences, added:

“Our philosophy is evolution, not disruption. Navigator has a soul — built through years of disciplined operations, experienced crews, and trusted relationships. We intend to honor that legacy while transforming the ship into a true long-term residential platform.”