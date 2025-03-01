Holland America Line Ships Will Have More Fresh Food Than Ever Before

Holland America Line is elevating their fresh food offerings to have more selections on their cruise ships than ever before.

Holland America Line is building on their incredibly successful Global Fresh Fish program that offers more than 80 varieties of fresh fish.

Now, the cruise line is launching a new Made Fresh Daily program that will offer handcrafted breads, pastas and regionally inspired desserts.

Guests on Holland America Line ships can now enjoy an array of freshly made selections at all dining venues — from just-out-of-the-oven baguettes to perfectly prepared spaghetti.

In order to enhance the onboard options featuring fresh ingredients, Chef Ethan Stowell has curated an Italian-inspired menu of pasta dishes, along with a made-to-order pizza with freshly baked crust.

Guests looking to indulge in Chef Stowell’s fresh pasta in Lido Market can choose from the following options:

Tortiglioni with basil pesto, haricot vert and baby potatoes

Paccheri with spicy tomato, shrimp and parsley

Spaghetti with beef and ricotta meatballs, basil and tomato

Casarecce with beef short rib bolognaise

Basked conchiglie with mozzarella and tomato basil

In addition to handmade pasta and bread, Holland America Line also serves freshly made daily gelato, waffle cones, regionally inspired desserts and additional pastries.

This summer, the cruise line is also launching a signature bread: a flavorful sourdough raisin loaf with pumpkin seeds. The item will be available fleetwide in Pinnacle Grill every night and in the Dining Room on formal nights.

Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line, gave the following statement:

“When bread or pasta is made fresh, you can certainly taste the difference, which is why we take a close look at our culinary program to assess what we can make on board from scratch as another way to bring our Destination Dining culinary platform to life. Chef Stowell’s new pasta and pizza are an exceptional addition to our ‘Made Fresh Daily’ menu items.”