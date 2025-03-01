Holland America Line Ships Will Have More Fresh Food Than Ever Before

shore excursions
Holland America Line is elevating their fresh food offerings to have more selections on their cruise ships than ever before.

Our ship, Konginsdam, in Vancouver on embarkation day

Holland America Line is building on their incredibly successful Global Fresh Fish program that offers more than 80 varieties of fresh fish.

Now, the cruise line is launching a new Made Fresh Daily program that will offer handcrafted breads, pastas and regionally inspired desserts.

Guests on Holland America Line ships can now enjoy an array of freshly made selections at all dining venues — from just-out-of-the-oven baguettes to perfectly prepared spaghetti.

In order to enhance the onboard options featuring fresh ingredients, Chef Ethan Stowell has curated an Italian-inspired menu of pasta dishes, along with a made-to-order pizza with freshly baked crust.

Guests looking to indulge in Chef Stowell’s fresh pasta in Lido Market can choose from the following options:

  • Tortiglioni with basil pesto, haricot vert and baby potatoes
  • Paccheri with spicy tomato, shrimp and parsley
  • Spaghetti with beef and ricotta meatballs, basil and tomato
  • Casarecce with beef short rib bolognaise
  • Basked conchiglie with mozzarella and tomato basil

In addition to handmade pasta and bread, Holland America Line also serves freshly made daily gelato, waffle cones, regionally inspired desserts and additional pastries.

This summer, the cruise line is also launching a signature bread: a flavorful sourdough raisin loaf with pumpkin seeds. The item will be available fleetwide in Pinnacle Grill every night and in the Dining Room on formal nights.

Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division for Holland America Line, gave the following statement:

“When bread or pasta is made fresh, you can certainly taste the difference, which is why we take a close look at our culinary program to assess what we can make on board from scratch as another way to bring our Destination Dining culinary platform to life. Chef Stowell’s new pasta and pizza are an exceptional addition to our ‘Made Fresh Daily’ menu items.”

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
