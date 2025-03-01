Cruise Ship Hit by Strong Winds as Vessel Tilts: 16 Passengers and Crew Sustain Minor Injuries

The promise of a serene and peaceful cruise through the beautiful Milford Sound of New Zealand turned into bumpy ride for passengers of the cruise ship Crown Princess on February 25, 2025.

What was meant to be a relaxing voyage to the South Seas was interrupted when strong wind gusts slammed into the 113,561 gross tonnage ship. These gusts caused a significant listing or tilt that made quite a mess, especially in the kitchen area.

The Princess Cruises ship, carrying approximately 3,000 passengers, leaned slightly to one side for a brief amount of time, but it was enough to the attention of everyone on board. Initial reports say that the vessel tilted about 14 degrees.

The impact of the listing was immediately felt throughout the ship. Passengers reported a scene of chaos as furniture, including tables and chairs, slid across decks. Merchandise in the ship’s shops was sent flying, with perfume bottles and other items crashing to the floor.

Due to the tilt, the ship’s pool begam to overflow, pouring water all over the lido deck of the Grand-class vessel.

News footage and eyewitness accounts depicted a ship visibly leaning, with crew members scrambling to secure loose in the kitchen, as plates and large containers of food crashed onto the floor.

The sudden movement of the ship caused some concern, with passengers describing a bit of chaos as they struggled to keep their balance and figure out what was going on.

According to official reports, 13 passengers and 3 crew members sustained minor injuries during the incident. These injuries were mostly bumps and bruises, but a handful of more significant injuries were reported as well.

Princess Cruises confirmed the incident, stating that the ship experienced a brief but significant tilt beyond its normal range of motion.

“Crown Princess encountered strong winds during a course change, causing the ship to briefly tilt beyond its usual movement before stabilizing. Our crew responded quickly to correct the situation, and at no point was the safety of the ship compromised,” the cruise line stated.

“Additionally, a small amount of water from the Lido Deck pool briefly entered the Horizons food court, but the area was quickly cleaned and reopened. There was no structural damage to the ship.”

Despite the incident, Crown Princess continued its scheduled itinerary on its 14-day sailing. The next port visit for the ship will be in Tauranga, Russell, New Zealand on Sunday, and the ship is scheduled to return to Sydney, Australia on March 8, 2025.

Many passengers can be seen in footage of the aftermath smiling, and resuming their onboard activities, sharing stories of their unexpected adventure.

While cruise ships are designed to handle even difficult conditions, they are not immune to the forces of nature. It’s worth noting that Milford Sound, despite its beauty, is frequently subject to sudden and severe weather shifts.

Some passengers on some of the lower decks reportedly did not even feel much of the impact of the winds at all, highlighting how much of a difference location on a ship can make in rough weather.

This is another reason we recommend sleeping in a lower mid-ship cabin if you are prone to seasickness.