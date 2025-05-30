Getting Married on a Cruise? What Experienced Cruisers Have to Say

There’s no destination wedding like a cruise wedding. And planning for one combines the honeymoon and ceremony in one lump sum.

But according to a social media post and a few dozen comments from experienced cruisers, there’s a few things people don’t realize about getting married on a ship.

These special events have become popular for couples wanting a unique ceremony without the stress of traditional wedding planning. But before you book that romantic package, there are some important things to understand about how cruise weddings actually work.

As someone who’s seen a few wedding ceremonies onboard in my time at sea, I can tell you that cruise weddings can be absolutely magical. They’re just not quite what many people expect when they first start planning.

The Legal Reality: Most “Weddings” Are Actually Vow Renewals

Here’s what might surprise you: most cruise wedding ceremonies are actually vow renewals, not legal weddings.

One experienced cruiser on Reddit put it this way: “If the Captain marries you, but you have to be married ahead of time, it’s not a wedding, it’s a vow renewal. Captains can do vow renewals but not all Captains are licensed to do weddings.”

This is because ship captains don’t automatically have the authority to perform legally binding marriages at sea, despite what you might see in movies. The legal jurisdiction gets complicated when you’re in international waters, and most cruise lines require couples to be legally married before their ceremony.

A recent bride shared her experience: “We got married on the Mardi Gras last week. We had to be legally married before, which was fine because we were and this wedding was a re-do after Hurricane Helene messed up our original wedding. We got married by the Captain and it was a wonderful experience.”

When and Where Ceremonies Actually Happen

Many couples assume their ceremony will take place while sailing, but the reality is different. Most cruise wedding ceremonies happen before departure or in port, not at sea.

One Carnival cruiser noted how the couple got married before the ship left port: “The last ship I was on (Carnival Mardi Gras) the couple that got married on the boat had to do it before we left port… If I had to guess, they were getting legally married and it had to be while we were still in a US territory.”

Another couple shared how having the ceremony at the very beginning helped with family that could not stay for the entire trip.

“We got married on the Dream back in 2012, but we did it at departure, which worked for us because we had a lot of friends/family that couldn’t cruise. They came to the wedding and reception then left while we ran around the ship with the photographer,” the comment stated.

This timing actually has advantages – non-cruising family and friends can attend the ceremony and reception before disembarking.

What to Expect: Costs and Services

Cruise wedding packages in terms of price and what’s included are all over the place. Based on the social media discussion, Carnival’s packages start around $1,800 for basic ceremonies. However, be prepared for additional costs, especially photography.

One recent bride warned, “They will REAM you on photos and not tell you til the last minute… We got the cheapest photo book and that’s it and it was just 20 pages, 10×10 and $1400. The biggest photo package was almost $6k.”

She also recommended buying your own artificial bouquet so you can get one that is more suitable to your tastes and is often nicer than the bouquet provided.

The Practical Approach Most Couples Take

Given the legal complexities, here’s what most successful cruise couples do:

Get legally married first – Have a simple courthouse ceremony before your cruise. Plan a ceremony/vow renewal onboard – This gives you the romantic cruise wedding experience. Consider timing carefully – Decide whether you want the ceremony before departure (so non-cruising guests can attend) or during the cruise—or even at one of the ports of call.

As one Reddit user put it: “Go to your courthouse and get a quick official wedding and then do a ceremony on the ship.”

Group Benefits and Planning Tips

Bringing family and friends along? Cruise lines often offer group rates that can provide some major perks. One experienced cruiser stated, “If you are asking enough friends and family to come with 8 cabins you can get a group rate… YOU the group leader will get a bunch of perks/points you can decide to spend.”

Of course, you’ll have to figure out if you’re willing to pay for all of those cabins or if they will pay for them themselves.

Cruise lines also have dedicated wedding departments to help with planning. Each major cruise line has specialists who can walk you through the process and legal requirements.

Different Ports, Different Rules

Some couples do manage to have legally binding ceremonies, but these typically happen in port rather than at sea. One commenter shared, “We got married on a cruise almost 18 years ago. We did it at a port… our marriage is legal. It was the only port we were rerouted to that we could have it be legal.”

Port weddings can offer beautiful settings – waterfalls, beaches, or historic locations – while still being part of your cruise experience.

Bottom Line

Cruise weddings can be wonderful. The key is managing expectations. Getting legally married beforehand can make the most sense for most couples, and then they can enjoy a romantic ceremony at sea or in an exotic port.

If you’re considering a cruise wedding, contact the cruise line’s wedding department early in your planning process. As with most destination weddings, the hardest part might be dealing with the fallout of who can or can’t make it for your celebration.