Cruise Line Adds Free Drink Packages on Cruises to the Caribbean Through 2026

Costa Cruises, one of eight cruise lines from Carnival Corporation, has launched a new cruise offer that includes free drink packages on cruises to the Caribbean if you book by June 16, 2025.

This special promotion from Costa Cruises will allow you to receive the “Cruise Plus Drinks” fare for the price of a “Cruise Only fare”.

The “Cruise Plus Drinks” cruise fare features the “My Drinks” beverage package, which includes a wide selection of fine wines, cocktails, beers, spirits, cappuccino, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, juices and soft drinks, plus two half-liter bottles of San Benedetto mineral water per cabin daily.

This offer is good on select cruises to the Caribbean on Costa Fascinosa and Costa Pacifica that depart from December 2025 through March 2026.

Costa Pacifica will sail roundtrip from La Romana, calling at Catalina Island, Samana and Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic; Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico; and Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos.

Costa Fascinosa will sail roundtrip from Santo Domingo, calling at Martinique, Guadeloupe, St. Kitts, Catalina Island, and the British Virgin Islands’ Tortola.

Priscilla Reyes, head of sales for Costa Cruises North America, gave the following statement:

“Costa Cruises invites guests to discover the Caribbean with our Italian-style amenities and ambiance, now an even greater value with our ‘Spring Sale’ offer. Guests can enjoy a carefree vacation that includes a dedicated beverage package, making it the perfect time to book a Caribbean vacation.”

This special sale is open to residents of North America and expires on June 16, 2025.

For complete terms and details of this freed drink package offer from Costa Cruises, visit CostaCruises.com or contact your preferred travel professional.