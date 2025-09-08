Where Each Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Will Sail to/from in 2026

Royal Caribbean carries more guests each year than any other cruise line in the world. They currently have 29 ships in their fleet and number 30, Legend of the Seas, will join the fleet next year.

Here is a list of where every Royal Caribbean ship and will sail to and from in 2026, listed by ship class.

Icon Class

Star of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship, will sail from Port Canaveral on seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Icon of the Seas will homeport in Miami offering week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Legend of the Seas, the cruise line’s next new cruise ship, will start off by sailing seven-night cruises from Barcelona and Rome in the summer before repositioning to Port Everglades for six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean.

Oasis Class

Allure of the Seas will sail from three homeports in 2026. The ship will start off by sailing six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale. The ship will move to Galveston for a couple months before heading back to Port Everglades. In November, Allure of the Seas will sail from Miami on seven-night cruises to the Caribbean.

Harmony of the Seas will start off the year by sailing from Galveston before heading into dry dock. Once the vessel emerges from dry dock, it will sail a variety of six- to eight-night cruises from Barcelona and Rome. In the fall, the ship will head to Port Canaveral and sail four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas.

Oasis of the Seas will sail six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean from Port Everglades. Summer the summer months, the ship will offer seven-night cruises to The Bahamas from Bayonne, New Jersey. In the fall, Oasis of the Seas will switch to three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas from Ft. Lauderdale.

Symphony of the Seas will start 2026 by sailing week-long cruises from Miami to the Caribbean. In the spring, the ship will head to Galveston and sail six-, seven-, and eight-night cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Utopia of the Seas will sail three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas from Port Canaveral.

Wonder of the Seas Will offer three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas from Miami.

Quantum Class

Anthem of the Seas will start and end the year Down Under on three- to 12-night cruises from Sydney. During the summer months, the ship will head to Seattle for seven-night cruises to Alaska.

Odyssey of the Seas will sail from Bayonne and Rome in 2026. After seven-night cruises to The Bahamas, the ship will offer week-long cruises to the Greek Isles during the summer. In the fall, Odyssey of the Seas will resume seven-night cruises from Bayonne to The Bahamas.

Ovation of the Seas will offer three- and four-night cruises to Malaysia and Thailand from Singapore. During the summer, the ship will sail seven-night one-way cruises in Alaska from Vancouver and Seward. The vessel will end the year offering a combination of cruises to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles.

Quantum of the Seas will sail from Los Angeles on three- to seven-night cruises from Los Angeles. In the fall, the ship will head to Australia and sail three- to seven-night cruises to Australia and New Zealand.

Spectrum of the Seas will offer cruises from both Hong Kong and Shanghai in 2026. The four- to five-night cruises will visit Japan.

Freedom Class

Freedom of the Seas will spend the entire year sailing from Miami on four- and five-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Independence of the Seas will start off in Miami offering seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. In the summer, the ship will head to Bayonne for four-, five- and nine-night cruises to Bermuda, Canada and the Caribbean. The ship will head back to Miami for the winter Caribbean season and resume week-long cruises.

Liberty of the Seas will offer three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas before going into dry dock. After dry dock is complete, the ship will sail five- to nine-night cruises from Southampton to the Norwegian Fjords, Spain and Northern Europe. The ship will end the year in Galveston offering four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Voyager Class

Adventure of the Seas will sail most of the year from Port Canaveral on six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean. The ship will reposition to Port Everglades late in the year for six- and eight-night cruises to the Western and Southern Caribbean.

Explorer of the Seas will sail four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean from Port Canaveral. The ship will then sail from Ravenna, Italy on week-long cruises to the Adriatic and Croatia. Explorer of the Seas will end the year back at Port Canaveral on four- and five-night sailings.

Mariner of the Seas will spend most of the year offering four- and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean from Galveston. Late in the year, the ship will move to New Orleans for week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Navigator of the Seas will offer three- to seven-night cruises from Los Angeles to Mexico. In the fall, the ship will move to Singapore for short cruises to Malaysia and Thailand.

Voyager of the Seas will start of year sailing from Brisbane before heading to Seattle for week-long cruises to Alaska. In the fall, the ship will offer three- to eight-night cruises from Los Angeles to Mexico.

Radiance Class

Brilliance of the Seas will start and end the year offering week-long cruises to the Southern Caribbean from San Juan, Puerto Rico. During the summer months, the ship will sail from multiple ports in Europe on seven-night cruises in the Mediterranean.

Jewel of the Seas will also start the year by sailing week-long cruises to the Southern Caribbean from San Juan. In the spring the ship will head to Port Everglades for short cruises to The Bahamas. Jewel of the Seas will end of the year sailing four- and five-night cruises from Tampa.

Radiance of the Seas will sail short cruises to The Bahamas from Port Everglades. In the spring, the vessel will head to San Juan and spend the remainder of 2026 offering seven-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean.

Serenade of the Seas will start the year in South and Central America before heading to Vancouver for the Alaska season. In the the fall, the ship will being three- to seven-night cruises to Mexico from California.

Vision Class

Enchantment of the Seas will spend the entire year sailing from Tampa and will offer four-, five- and seven-night cruises to the Caribbean.

Grandeur of the Seas will start off by offering seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean from Tampa. In the spring, the ship begin to offering seven-night Caribbean cruises from Cartagena and Panama.

Rhapsody of the Seas will spend the entire year sailing four- to eight-night cruises to the Caribbean from Tampa.

Vision of the Seas will spend the first three quarters of the year sailing five-, eight-, nine-and 12-night cruises to The Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada and the Caribbean.

Ships Visiting CocoCay

The following 18 Royal Caribbean cruise ships are scheduled to visit the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, in 2026.