Royal Caribbean Opens 2023 Europe Cruises for Bookings

Royal Caribbean has opened their 2023 summer cruises to Europe for bookings. The cruise line will sail nine cruise ships to the region on itineraries that will visit more than 25 countries.



Royal Caribbean’s cruises to Europe will range from five to 12 nights and visit iconic locations from Reykjavik, Iceland, the Amalfi Coast, Greek Isles, Croatia, and Tel Aviv, Israel.

The nine Royal Caribbean cruise ships that will be sailing to Europe in 2023 are:

Odyssey of the Seas – Cruising from: Rome

Symphony of the Seas – Cruising from: Barcelona and Rome

Serenade of the Seas – Cruising from: Barcelona

Explorer of the Seas – Cruising from: Venice (Ravenna), Italy

Brilliance of the Seas – Cruising from: Rome and Venice (Ravenna), Athens, Greece; and Barcelona

Rhapsody of the Seas – Cruising from: Haifa, Israel, and Limassol, Cyprus

Anthem of the Seas – Cruising from: Southampton, England

Voyager of the Seas – Cruising from: Copenhagen, Denmark, and Stockholm

Jewel of the Seas – Cruising from: Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Cruisers with their sights on Europe can choose from 35 different itineraries and a diverse set of cruise ships.. Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas in Rome, following up its 2021 debut, and Anthem of the Seas in Southampton, England, are two returning favorites set to offer the whole family a combination of signature features and standout experiences.

Highlights include Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade and bumper cars in SeaPlex, the largest indoor and outdoor activity complex at sea, North Star – the highest viewing deck on a cruise ship – and the gravity-defying skydiving simulator, RipCord by iFly.

From Rome and Barcelona, Spain, Symphony of the Seas will bring all types of cruiseres together with thrilling experiences across seven distinct neighborhoods only found on Royal Caribbean, like the Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea; famed Broadway shows and original productions across ice, water, stage and air; and more than 20 different restaurants, bars and lounges.