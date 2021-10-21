Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Brings Back WOW Sale For Four Days

Royal Caribbean Brings Back WOW Sale For Four Days

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Royal Caribbean has brought back their most popular sale for four days.  The cruise line’s WOW Sale offers deals on cruises that includes 30% off every guest and spending money for your cruise.

Royal Caribbean is currently offering cruises from ports all around the U.S. with more cruise ships returning to service every month. Royal Caribbean is currently the world’s largest cruise line with 25 cruise ships in service.  They offer cruises to the most popular destinations in the world including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, Asia, and more.

Royal Caribbean’s four day WOW Sale includes the following:

  • 30% off every guest
  • Up to $150 instant savings
  • Up to $300 in onboard credit for you to spend on your cruise
  • Includes the cruise line’s Cruise With Confidence
  • Sale runs until October 24, 2021
  • View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

OBC (Onboard credit) amounts are per stateroom and determined by category booked and sailing length: On sailings 5 nights or less, $50 OBC for Interior and Ocean View, $75 for Balconies and $150 for Suites; on sailings 6 nights or longer, $75 OBC for Interior and Ocean View, $100 for Balconies and $300 for Suites.

The “Cruise with Confidence” program allows individual guests and guests in non-contracted groups who booked a cruise on or before October 31, 2021, for cruises sailing between June 12, 2020 and April 30, 2022, to opt-in for RCI’s “best price guarantee” on their current sailing, or cancel their cruise up to 48 hours prior to the vacation start date and have the option to receive a Future Cruise Credit (“FCC”) equal to the amount of the cruise fare the guest paid for their cruise.

For complete terms and conditions of Royal Caribbean’s WOW Sale, contact your local travel professional or visit RoyalCaribbean.com.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleHolland America Line’s New Cruise Ship Departs on Maiden Cruise

