Royal Caribbean Bringing Back Popular WOW Sale

Royal Caribbean is bringing back their popular WOW Sale as they continue to restart cruises on more of their cruise ships.



Royal Caribbean’s biggest, boldest sale is coming back starting on August 12. The cruise line has restarted cruises from several ports around the U.S. with plans for more ships to come back on line over the next few months. Royal Caribbean is expecting all of their cruise ships to be back in service by early 2022.

Royal Caribbean’s WOW Sale includes the following:

Up to $300 in cruise spending money (OBC) for cruises that depart on or after September 12, 2021

Up to $150 in instant savings for all cruises in 2022

Buy one guest, get the second guest 60% off

Includes Cruise with Confidence guarantee

Sale runs through August 15, 2021

For complete terms and details of Royal Caribbean’s latest WOW Sale, contact your local travel professional or visit RoyalCaribbean.com.

Onboard credits (OBC) amounts are per stateroom and determined by category booked and sailing length: On cruises 5 nights or less, $50 OBC for Interior and Ocean View, $75 for Balconies and $150 for Suites; on cruises 6 nights or longer, $75 OBC for Interior and Ocean View, $100 for Balconies and $300 for Suites.

WOW Sale applies to new bookings made between August 12-15, 2021.