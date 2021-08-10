Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Bringing Back Popular WOW Sale

Royal Caribbean Bringing Back Popular WOW Sale

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean is bringing back their popular WOW Sale as they continue to restart cruises on more of their cruise ships.

Royal Caribbean’s biggest, boldest sale is coming back starting on August 12. The cruise line has restarted cruises from several ports around the U.S. with plans for more ships to come back on line over the next few months. Royal Caribbean is expecting all of their cruise ships to be back in service by early 2022.

Royal Caribbean’s WOW Sale includes the following:

  • Up to $300 in cruise spending money (OBC) for cruises that depart on or after September 12, 2021
  • Up to $150 in instant savings for all cruises in 2022
  • Buy one guest, get the second guest 60% off
  • Includes Cruise with Confidence guarantee
  • Sale runs through August 15, 2021
  • View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

For complete terms and details of Royal Caribbean’s latest WOW Sale, contact your local travel professional or visit RoyalCaribbean.com.

Onboard credits (OBC) amounts are per stateroom and determined by category booked and sailing length: On cruises 5 nights or less, $50 OBC for Interior and Ocean View, $75 for Balconies and $150 for Suites; on cruises 6 nights or longer, $75 OBC for Interior and Ocean View, $100 for Balconies and $300 for Suites.

WOW Sale applies to new bookings made between August 12-15, 2021.

Ben Souza
Ben, a world traveler who has visited 41 countries, currently takes between 8-10 cruises a year. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous articleVideo Construction Update of the World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Video Construction Update of the World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
The world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France....
