Cruise Line Adds Epic Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2023

A cruise line has announced epic cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, Bali, Fiji, and the French Polynesia in 2023 with 30% off standard cruise fares.



Paul Gauguin Cruises operates the 5-star cruise ship The Gauguin. The Gauguin will be showcasing its most sought-after itineraries in 2023: the 7-night Tahiti & the Society Islands, 10-night Society Islands & Tuamotus, 11-night Cook Islands & Society Islands, and 14-night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands.

The Gauguin will also return to Fiji in 2023, offering 13-night itineraries to Fiji, Tonga, Cook, and the Society Islands. These extensive voyages follow in the footsteps of explorers, visiting the exquisite Society Islands, the home waters of Paul Gauguin, and the Cook Islands, which have a distinct culture and exquisite lagoons. The cruise line is offering 30% off standard cruise fares as it launches these new cruises.

Other highlights include a crossing of the International Date Line, a rare visit to the Kingdom of Tonga, and a visit to the stunning Fijian islands.

Papeete, Tahiti; Moorea, Society Islands; Taha’a (Motu Mahana), Society Islands; Bora Bora, Society Islands; Aitutaki, Cook Islands; Vava’u, Tonga; Savusavu, Vanua Levu, Fiji; Suva, Viti Levu, Fiji; Beqa Island, Fiji; and Lautoka, Fiji are among the ports of call on the voyages.

A 16-night Fiji to Bali (or reverse) voyage departes from Lautoka, Fiji and continueson to visit Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu; Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands; Samarai Island, Papua New Guinea; Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Thursday Island, Australia (Jan. 21, 2023 sailing only); Dili, Timor-Leste; At Sea; Komodo Island, Indonesia; and Benoa, Bali

In February 2021, the Gauguin underwent extensive renovations. Studio Jean Philippe Nuel redesigned the ship’s public spaces, including the Le Grand Salon, restaurants, piano bar, La Palette Lounge, spa and salon, fitness center, boutique, pool deck, and reception area, in addition to the staterooms and suites. Deck 5 now has a reading nook, and Deck 6 now has a digital museum featuring over 150 of Paul Gauguin’s works, as well as updates to the ship’s sound and lighting systems.

The Gauguin was designed specifically to sail the pristine lagoons of these islands and offers an elegant yet casual ambiance with luxurious accommodations, exceptional service, gourmet dining, trademark Polynesian hospitality, private beach retreats, and extraordinary all-inclusive value.