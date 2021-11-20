Cruise News Cruise Line Adds Epic Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2023

Cruise Line Adds Epic Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2023

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

A cruise line has announced epic cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, Bali, Fiji, and the French Polynesia in 2023 with 30% off standard cruise fares.

Paul Gauguin Cruises operates the 5-star cruise ship The Gauguin. The Gauguin will be showcasing its most sought-after itineraries in 2023: the 7-night Tahiti & the Society Islands, 10-night Society Islands & Tuamotus, 11-night Cook Islands & Society Islands, and 14-night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands.

The Gauguin will also return to Fiji in 2023, offering 13-night itineraries to Fiji, Tonga, Cook, and the Society Islands. These extensive voyages follow in the footsteps of explorers, visiting the exquisite Society Islands, the home waters of Paul Gauguin, and the Cook Islands, which have a distinct culture and exquisite lagoons. The cruise line is offering 30% off standard cruise fares as it launches these new cruises.

View Prices on Cruises to Tahiti/Bora Bora on Paul Gauguin

Other highlights include a crossing of the International Date Line, a rare visit to the Kingdom of Tonga, and a visit to the stunning Fijian islands.

Sponsored Links

Papeete, Tahiti; Moorea, Society Islands; Taha’a (Motu Mahana), Society Islands; Bora Bora, Society Islands; Aitutaki, Cook Islands; Vava’u, Tonga; Savusavu, Vanua Levu, Fiji; Suva, Viti Levu, Fiji; Beqa Island, Fiji; and Lautoka, Fiji are among the ports of call on the voyages.

A 16-night Fiji to Bali (or reverse) voyage departes from Lautoka, Fiji and continueson to visit Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu; Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands; Samarai Island, Papua New Guinea; Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Thursday Island, Australia (Jan. 21, 2023 sailing only); Dili, Timor-Leste; At Sea; Komodo Island, Indonesia; and Benoa, Bali

In February 2021, the Gauguin underwent extensive renovations. Studio Jean Philippe Nuel redesigned the ship’s public spaces, including the Le Grand Salon, restaurants, piano bar, La Palette Lounge, spa and salon, fitness center, boutique, pool deck, and reception area, in addition to the staterooms and suites. Deck 5 now has a reading nook, and Deck 6 now has a digital museum featuring over 150 of Paul Gauguin’s works, as well as updates to the ship’s sound and lighting systems.

The Gauguin was designed specifically to sail the pristine lagoons of these islands and offers an elegant yet casual ambiance with luxurious accommodations, exceptional service, gourmet dining, trademark Polynesian hospitality, private beach retreats, and extraordinary all-inclusive value.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Cruise Line Adds Epic Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2023
Previous articleMSC Cruises Is Sending Another New Mega Ship to Miami in 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Two Cruise Lines Resume Cruises from Two More Ports in Florida

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line each resumed cruises from another Florida port this weekend as more cruise ships continue to come back...
Read more
Cruise News

Sneak Peek at Black Friday Cruise Deals from Different Cruise Lines

Ben Souza -
Cruise lines will be offering special cruise deals once again for Black Friday/Cyber Monday/Thanksgiving week this year that include everything from special discounts to...
Read more
Cruise News

Six Cruise Ships Sailing From Florida Port Today, Most Since Pandemic

Ben Souza -
Port Everglades, one of the busiest cruise ports in the country, will have six cruise ships depart on cruises today, the most since the...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,286FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Two Cruise Lines Resume Cruises from Two More Ports in Florida

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line each resumed cruises from another Florida port this weekend as more cruise ships continue to come back...
Read more
Cruise News

Sneak Peek at Black Friday Cruise Deals from Different Cruise Lines

Ben Souza -
Cruise lines will be offering special cruise deals once again for Black Friday/Cyber Monday/Thanksgiving week this year that include everything from special discounts to...
Read more
Cruise News

Six Cruise Ships Sailing From Florida Port Today, Most Since Pandemic

Ben Souza -
Port Everglades, one of the busiest cruise ports in the country, will have six cruise ships depart on cruises today, the most since the...
Read more
Cruise News

CDC Extends Conditional Sail Order on Cruises

Ben Souza -
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has extended the Conditional Sail Order (CSO) with minor modifications for cruise ships until the middle...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Cruise Line Adds Epic Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2023

Ben Souza -
A cruise line has announced epic cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, Bali, Fiji, and the French Polynesia in 2023 with 30% off standard cruise...

MSC Cruises Is Sending Another New Mega Ship to Miami in 2022

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises is sending another new mega cruise ship to Miami in 2022 when MSC Seascape joins the fleet. MSC Seascape is currently under construction...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share