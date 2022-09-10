Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line's 24th Ship Enters the Fleet

Carnival Cruise Line’s 24th Ship Enters the Fleet

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line had their 24th ship enter the fleet this week when Costa Luminosa was handed over from sister cruise line Costa Cruises.

Costa Luminosa will now go into dry dock and transform into Costa Luminosa.  The cruise ship will sail her first cruise under Carnival Cruise Line on November 6, 2022, a sailing out of Brisbane, Australia.

“Carnival Luminosa is such an added benefit to our Fun Ship family with her unique itineraries and onboard specialties,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Combining favorites from our fleet and our wonderful crew with some of Luminosa’s own fun features, this ship will surely feel like home to our guests in no time.”

Arriving to Australia in just two months, Carnival Luminosa will sail a variety of seasonal cruises from Brisbane from November 6, 2022 to April 13, 2023. After a season in Australia, the ship will repositioning for seasonal service from Seattle to Alaska next May, including some exotic, first-time-for-Carnival destinations.

Carnival Luminosa is a sister ship to the four other Spirit-class cruise ships and will accommodate up to 2,826 guests and 1,050 Carnival crew members. The ship will be home to many of the activities and experiences from other Carnival cruise ships that guests have come to know and love as well as some new spaces.

Many of Carnival’s popular features will be added to Carnival Luminosa including Playlist Productions, The Punchliner Comedy Club, Limelight Lounge, Piano Bar 88, Alchemy Bar, RedFrog Rum Bar, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Chef’s Table, Bonsai Sushi Express, Seaday Brunch, Serenity Adult-Only Retreat, and Cloud 9 Spa, among others.

Ben Souza
