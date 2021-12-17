Carnival Corporation Opens New Cruise Terminal in Dubai

Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company operating nine cruise lines and over 80 cruise ships, celebrated the opening of a new terminal in Dubai.



The new twin-terminal facility, located in the heart of modern Dubai, is conveniently located for international visitors traveling in and out of Dubai. Dubai Harbour’s spectacular backdrop, iconic vista, and accessible location are combined with a diverse range of living, retail, and hospitality options, as well as extensive berthing facilities, to form the region’s most distinctive lifestyle offering – including experiences such as Dubai Harbour Yacht Club, Dubai Harbour Pier Club, Dubai Harbour Marinas, Skydive Dubai, and Zero Gravity.

Dubai has been a popular destination for Carnival’s Costa Cruises and AIDA Cruises cruise lines, which began operating from Dubai in 2006. AIDAbella arrived in Dubai for the first time at Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal in late November, marking the first regular cruise passenger operation for the new terminals and the start of the ship’s winter season.

Furthermore, the arrival of the Costa Firenze in Dubai on December 16 marked the beginning of the ship’s season from Dubai, where it is homeporting for the first time, through March 2022.

Six Carnival Corporation cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn – will visit the Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal by 2023, making a total of 90 calls to the new twin-terminal cruise port.

“After years of working closely with Shamal Holding, we are absolutely thrilled to welcome guests from around the world to Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal,” said Thamm. “As the world’s largest cruise company, our passion is providing our guests with extraordinary vacation experiences, and we are confident that our partnership with Shamal Holding will enhance the overall experience for our guests. The two terminals stand as a tribute to the remarkable appeal of Dubai and the Arabian Gulf as a cruise destination, and we look forward to working with Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal and its community partners to make Dubai Harbour a highly efficient and customer-friendly operation, while facilitating new tourism opportunities through cruising in the region.”

“We’re delighted to see our partnership with Carnival Corporation and its brands hit another significant milestone as today we welcomed two extraordinary cruise ships to Dubai Harbour, the largest standalone dedicated twin-cruise terminal center in the eastern hemisphere. It is exciting to see so many thousands of people enter the city through this stunning seafront district, the newest entry point to Dubai, which is already considered to be the ideal gateway to the region for cruise ships from around the world.”