Transformers and My Little Pony Coming to Carnival Cruise Ship

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that the first ever “Carnival Playtime” event will be featured on one of their cruise ships this summer that will have Transformers and My Little Pony inspired activities.



Carnival Imagination will serve as the venue for the first-ever “Carnival Playtime” event featuring fun activities and games inspired by the My Little Pony and Transformers TV and movie series. “Carnival Playtime” will take place on three- and four-day voyages of the Carnival Imagination departing Long Beach July 13 to September 17.

An expansion of the line’s Hasbro partnership, the interactive, fun-for-all “Carnival Playtime” activities will be patterned after popular My Little Pony and Transformers characters and will include midway-style games including Rainbow Dash’s cupcake toss, Knock out the Autobots and Target the Enemy, along with face-painting, prizes, music and more.

Character meet and greets will provide kids and parents alike with unforgettable photo opportunities with Transformers Optimus Prime and BumbleBee as well as My Little Pony’s Pinkie Pie and Twilight Sparkle. A special screening of Transformers: Age of Extinction movie will also be shown on board. All-new My Little Pony and Transformers-inspired activities will take place in Camp Ocean as well, creating special memories for younger cruisers.

Sponsored Links



Carnival Imagination is a 70,000 gross ton, 2,000 passenger cruise ship that sails three-day cruises departing Thursdays to Ensenada and four-day voyages visiting Ensenada and Catalina Island from Long Beach, California.